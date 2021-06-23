TMCnet News
New Analysis from Falcon.io Highlights Social Media Trends Around the U.S. Presidential Election
The industry-leading social media company publishes a new report as part of Cision's weekly State of the Election blog series
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon.io, a Cision company, published a new report uncovering how the public is consuming and engaging with election information on social media. The special feature article is the latest analysis to be published for Cision's 2020 State of the Election blog series, a weekly nonpartisan media analysis of the U.S. presidential election.
"The U.S. presidential election has been polarizing not just for the American public, but for people around the world, which is why Falcon.io believed it was important to share our insights," said Daniel Grant, Director of Growth Marketing at Falcon.io. "With thousands of news stories and social media mentions published every day, it was interesting to use our own tools to take a deep look at what content seems to be resonating most with the public."
All data was compiled and analyzed using Falcon Listen, a social media listening tool that draws insights from millions of social media posts to help brands track trends and understand brand perception Using Falcon Listen, Falcon.io monitored Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for mentions of keywords around the US election from October 5th to October 30th to capture audience sentiment, track popular hashtags, and discover emerging trends in audience conversations.
Key report findings include:
Falcon.io and Cision are both politically unaffiliated and do not endorse any political parties, platforms, campaigns or candidates.
