New Submarine Fiber Cable Market Analysis | 48% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe During 2020-2024 | Technavio

New Submarine Fiber Cable Market Analysis | 48% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe During 2020-2024
The new submarine fiber cable market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Global Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2020-2024
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising demand for higher bandwidth," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.
The rising demand for high-speed internet led by the growing number of internet users has increased the demand for higher bandwidth worldwide. This is increasing the demand for new submarine fiber cable projects and more modernization projects. This, in turn, is driving the demand for submarine fiber cables. As the markets recover Technavio expects the submarine fiber cable market size to grow by USD 4.34 billion during the period 220-2024.
Submarine Fiber Cable Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Regional Analysis
