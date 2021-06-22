[October 30, 2020] New Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Research Report- COVID-19 Analysis Based on Hybrid and All-electric Types| Technavio

The new electrical propulsion satellite market research from Technavio indicates Negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005395/en/ Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire) Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the electrical propulsion satellite market. Download free report sample "One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing preference for hosted payload," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. The growing preference for the hosted payload is one of the significant factors that will drive market growth. As the hosted payload approach allows the government and defense agencies to attach a small module to a commercial satellite, it helps eliminate the need to build and launch a separate dedicated satellite. Since these modules share the same power supply and transponders as that of commercial modules, this approach helps achieve cost efficiencies and reduce the risk of inadequate funding, launch delays, and operational failures. As a result, the forecast period will witness an increase in funds from the defense and govrnment agencies for a number of commercial satellite launches accommodating hosted payloads, which will fuel electric propulsion satellite market growth.



As the markets recover Technavio expects the electrical propulsion satellite market size to grow by USD 10.18 billion during the period 2020-2024. Electrical Propulsion Satellite Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The electrical propulsion satellite market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 11.50%.

With growing concerns over reducing the overall launching cost, it is expected that the adoption of hybrid propulsion technology will become more prominent.

The implementation of hybrid propulsion technology will allow satellite launch contractors to launch multiple geostationary satellites using a single launch vehicle.

However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the all-electric segment. Regional Analysis 42% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The increasing demand for miniaturized satellites for feeding information about fertile land, rainfall pattern, and water distribution to the farmers will significantly influence electric propulsion satellite market growth in this region.

China and India are the key markets for electric propulsion satellites in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business. Notes: The electrical propulsion satellite market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

The electrical propulsion satellite market is segmented by Type (Hybrid and All-electric) and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Airbus SE, Ball Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mitsubishi Electric (News - Alert) Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB SE, Safran SA, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005395/en/

