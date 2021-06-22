TMCnet News
New Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Research Report- COVID-19 Analysis Based on Hybrid and All-electric Types| Technavio
The new electrical propulsion satellite market research from Technavio indicates Negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing preference for hosted payload," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio.
The growing preference for the hosted payload is one of the significant factors that will drive market growth. As the hosted payload approach allows the government and defense agencies to attach a small module to a commercial satellite, it helps eliminate the need to build and launch a separate dedicated satellite. Since these modules share the same power supply and transponders as that of commercial modules, this approach helps achieve cost efficiencies and reduce the risk of inadequate funding, launch delays, and operational failures. As a result, the forecast period will witness an increase in funds from the defense and govrnment agencies for a number of commercial satellite launches accommodating hosted payloads, which will fuel electric propulsion satellite market growth.
As the markets recover Technavio expects the electrical propulsion satellite market size to grow by USD 10.18 billion during the period 2020-2024.
Electrical Propulsion Satellite Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Regional Analysis
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
