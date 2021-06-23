TMCnet News
|
New UPS Market Research Report- COVID-19 Analysis Based on Non-Residential and Residential Applications| Technavio
The new UPS market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005074/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UPS Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the ups market. Download free report sample
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Rise in Data Center Infrastructure," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.
UPS is highly preferred in data centers to ensure that all the sensitive computing equipment of data centers, such as servers and routers, receive a continuous supply of power. The rise in the adoption of multi-cloud and network upgrades have led to an increase in the adoption of UPS. Also, with the growing customer base and the continuous addition of new service model offerings, data center operators are increasing their investments in data center infrastructure to cater to the demand. The rapid growth in data center infrastructure is leading to a proportional increase in the demand for UPS, significantly influencing the growth of the UPS market size over the forecast period.
As the arkets recover Technavio expects the ups market size to grow by USD 5.71 billion during the period 2020-2024.
UPS Market Segment Highlights for 2020
Regional Analysis
Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.
Notes:
Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005074/en/
05/06/2011
11/21/2008
Exhibitor Setup - Hall D
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 8:00am-3:30pm
TESLA GIVEAWAY DRAWING - Mist be present to Win
Date: 06/25/21
Time: 12:45pm
Exhibit Hall Grand Opening Reception - Hall D
Date: 6/23/21
Time: 5:00-7:00 pm