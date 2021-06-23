[October 29, 2020] New Professional Learning Solutions by Learning Ally Empowers Educators to Become Literacy Leaders

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, the nation's leader in education technology solutions that supports literacy for all students on their path to becoming engaged and independent readers, has launched its new Professional Learning portfolio. This suite of courses, conferences, resources and community will empower educators to become literacy leaders through in depth learning on best practices in literacy instruction, how to maximize the benefits of the Learning Ally's award-winning solutions, and new knowledge on the science of reading and learning engagement. "Professional Learning and support for educators is a key component to addressing America's literacy problem." The Professional Learning portfolio is an essential component in Learning Ally's mission to deliver literacy solutions, break through barriers to reading and improve academic outcomes for all learners, from early literacy through later literacy in middle and high school, in college and beyond. "Professional Learning and support for educators is a key component to addressing America's literacy problem," said Andrew Friedman, CEO of Learning Aly. "There is an urgent need for in-depth professional learning on these methodologies so that fewer students will fall behind. Our collaboration with researchers and literacy experts has enabled us to learn and develop this outstanding portfolio. With this knowledge educators can make a significant impact on the lives of students who struggle to read."



The Learning Ally Professional Learning series is based on the proprietary E3TM model, "Engaged, Empowered Educators," for adult learning which emphasizes exploration, discovery, and practical classroom applications. Learning Ally master teachers and literacy coaches facilitate the courses in engaging and flexible learning environments to strengthen educators' instructional capacity to better serve their students. Participants will work in applied learning scenarios and collaborative breakout sessions for in-depth problem solving in both virtual and in-person settings. The courses take advantage of dynamic interactive technology to ensure educators walk away with both knowledge and actionable plans. Learning Ally also hosts the "Spotlight Learning Series" of virtual conferences. The "Spotlight on Dyslexia" virtual conference had over 9,000 registered educators in June and the " Spotlight on Early Literacy " event will launch in December. In addition, the conferences develop connected educator communities via webinars, events, and social media.

Educators are invited to participate in a dynamic educator community to continue to discuss trends in literacy, collaborate, share, and have important questions answered. The community is moderated by Learning Ally literacy experts and designed to bring together and nurture literacy leaders. To become a literacy leader, request a catalog on the new Professional Learning Series by Learning Ally . About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education solutions organization dedicated to equipping educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 1.5 million students and 135,000 educators across the US. The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution is our cornerstone award-winning reading accommodation used in approximately 18,500 schools to help students with reading deficits succeed. Composed of high quality, human-read audiobooks, and a suite of teacher resources to monitor and support student progress, it is designed to turn struggling readers into engaged learners.

