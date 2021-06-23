[October 29, 2020] New App 'Dogpro' Eliminates Challenges Owners Face in Training Their Dogs: Cost, Time, and Accessibility

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canine Performance LLC recently released Dogpro, an app devoted to helping dog owners live a better life with their dog by having access to step-by-step training courses, online groups, local + digital events, and resources created by some of the world's most renowned dog trainers. Downloading Dogpro is free, with purchases available in-app. Dogpro features Canine Performance Coach head trainer and owner Natalie Dobkins, who built a popular Instagram community of 26,200 followers. In addition Jerry Bradshaw, the training director and CEO of Tarheel K9 and the co-founder of the Protection Sport Association, is featured on the app. More partnerships and trainers will be joining Dogpro in the future. Dogpro Co-founder Matt Hubble explains the mission of Dogpro is, "to eliminate the challenges people face when training their dog: cost, time, and accessibility. For the first time, we're bringing dog training digital to empower all dog owners to unleash their dog's full potential. We created Dogpro to provide a community space where people of all dog training experience levels can meet and learn from world renowned canine professionals." Courses on the app include the foundations of dog training, basics of obedience, adanced obedience, scent detection, and more. Members can also schedule virtual one-on-one training, join in "Office Hours" and ask questions live with the Canine Performance trainers, catch up on webinars, and explore different dog sports like scentwork with Tarheel K9, and more.



For full details about Dogpro, head to: https://members.canineperformancecoach.com/feed or visit the app store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dogpro-training/id1535090723 , https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mightybell.dogpro&hl=en_US&gl=US About Canine Performance Coach

Canine Performance Coach, founded in 2019 by Natalie Dobkins and Matt Hubble, is a Raleigh based dog training company who helps dog owners through their online platform and now app, Dogpro. They have worked with thousands of dog owners from all over the world, and are looking forward to expanding their reach with Dogpro. Contact Information

