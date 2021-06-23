[October 29, 2020] New Data Integration with Yext Advances WebMD's Accurate, Reliable Health Care Provider Information

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud company, and WebMD Health Corp. today announced a new data integration that enhances the accurate, up-to-date health care provider information patients and consumers find at WebMD Care and Vitals, WebMD's provider directory platforms. More than 76 million people visit WebMD each month for information and tools to support them in managing their health, and WebMD Care and Vitals consumer platforms generate more than 10 million visits per month from people searching for healthcare providers. With the collaboration, hospitals and healthcare systems serviced by Yext can manage key data about their providers on both platforms, including which insurances they accept, their medical specialty, languages spoken, whether they are accepting new patients, and more. "We're pleased that our data integration with WebMD can continue to drive reliable health provider information into the hands of consumers and patients, particularly at a time when trust in information is paramount," said Carrie Liken, Head of Industry for Healthcare at Yext. "Today, patients have access to more healthcare information online than ever before, but it canbe difficult to separate what is current from what is not," said Paul Bar, Group Vice President, Product Marketing and Product, WebMD. "WebMD's data enhancement integration with Yext supports our mission to deliver the most reliable, up-to-date information and tools to help consumers and patients manage their health."



Read about Yext's integration with WebMD here. About Yext

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext (NYSE: YEXT), the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions — wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem. Yext's mission is to help businesses and organizations around the world deliver official answers everywhere people search. Yext has been named a Best Place to Work by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, as well as a Best Workplace for Women. Yext is headquartered in New York City with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Geneva, London, Miami, Milan, Paris, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and the Washington, D.C. area — and work-from-home offices all around the world. CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, pr@yext.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-data-integration-with-yext-advances-webmds-accurate-reliable-health-care-provider-information-301162794.html SOURCE Yext, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]