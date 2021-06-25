TMCnet News
New DDI Study Reveals Minority Leaders Getting More Promotions, But More Likely to Switch Companies to Advance
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior minority executives plan to leave their current position at twice the normal rate of other executives. And this exodus could be coming within the next year, according to DDI's Diversity and Inclusion Report 2020.
This is just one finding from the report, which is part of the Global Leadership Forecast series by DDI. The report includes data from 15,787 leaders and 2,102 human resources professionals. These leaders represent more than 1,740 organizations across more than 25 industries globally. The report delivers data on gender and racial/ethnic diversity among leaders, and its effect on companies' financial results. Companies can use the data to help guide their diversity and inclusion efforts, as well as their talent strategy.
"While leaders from diverse ethnic and racial backgrounds are finally advancing at a faster rate, our study showed that organizations face high retention risks for these leaders," said Stephanie Neal, director of DDI's Center for Analytics and Behavioral Research. "It's likely that these leaders still face significant barriers as they move up the ladder, which may be why they feel like they have to leave the company to advance. Companies should be paying close attention to how inclusive their culture and talent practices are to ensure they retain these diverse and highly talented leaders."
The study found that fewer than one in four leaders reported their organization consistently recruits and promotes from a diverse talent pool. Furthermore, only 27 percent of leaders believe inclusion is a strong part of their organizations' culture and values.
The Diversity and Inclusion Report 2020 found that while organizations are working to build more diverse and inclusive workforces, there are still gaps that need to be addressed. The study also found:
