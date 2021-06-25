[October 28, 2020] New Online RBT Training Course Prioritizes Personalized Learning

WARREN, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Wolf Academy launched its online training course for registered behavior technicians, available online now to help more students work toward RBT certification. This 40-hour RBT training course was designed by Dr. Derek Mihalcin, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst who has worked as a clinician for over 20 years and trained dozens of RBTs in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Now, his training can be completed online. Personalized Online RBT Training The RBT course from Blue Wolf Academy was crafted for a personal, one-on-one experience to help students easily learn evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis principles. Rather than sit in a classroom, students can learn at their own pace from anywhere in the world at an affordable price. In addition, students of the RBT training receive downloadable resources to use in their work, as well as guided video lessons. "I wanted a more personalized RBT training experience with Blue Wolf Academy," Mihalcin said. "Some of the other RBT courses are filmed from someone giving a lecture, whereas I wanted it to be directed specifically to the individual taking the course. I wanted to be talking to the students." A Growing Need for RBT Certification The RBT course comes when RBTs are more in demand than ever. Analysis in the early 2000s estimated that 1 in 150 children in the United States was dagnosed with autism spectrum disorders. In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that number is 1 in 54.



As insurance companies mandate coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of autism spectrum disorders, there will continue to be an increasing need for certified RBTs. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects a 12 percent job growth for RBTs over the next 10 years — much higher than average. "The need for RBTs is only going to keep increasing as we move forward," Mihalcin said. "I just wanted to provide training to this demand based on the experience that I have … because I know what they have to do — I've done what they've done."

Start Your Career as an RBT Mihalcin has been specializing in behavior for over 20 years. Along the way, he has helped dozens of RBTs jumpstart their mental health careers in Ohio and Pennsylvania. He's worked with parents of children with autism, psychology students, future paraprofessionals, and many more to teach the skills needed to help children with autism. Mihalcin has also worked as a graduate professor and a national presenter in Applied Behavior Analysis. His extensive experience as a private practice clinician treating autism spectrum disorders is shared in the RBT course, based on the RBT Task List — 2nd Ed. "What's different about this course is I've always been a clinician working directly with kids," Mihalcin said. "Getting training from a clinician ... that creates a more valuable experience than someone who may have been university-based their whole career." Anyone over the age of 18 with a high school diploma or equivalent can become an RBT with the course. The estimated time to work through the course is 40 hours, and students can complete the course five days after signing up. The course is available via BlueWolfAcademy.com for $89. With one purchase, students have access to course content, activities, quizzes, downloadable worksheets, and study guides. CONTACT:

