[October 27, 2020] New App Simplifies Workplace Safety During the Pandemic

SafetyCulture, a leading global software platform for workplace safety, is partnering with SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) to lift up safety standards across U.S. workplaces. The partnership will support HR and business leaders to manage operational risks and regulations effectively and efficiently in the face of COVID-19. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006064/en/ iAuditor, SafetyCulture's flagship workplace safety inspection app, is designed to simplify the auditing process, making it easy for field employees to monitor and manage safety and quality inspections from a mobile device. In addition to the availability of more than 100,000 checklists, iAuditor enables teams to collect consistent data, identify failed areas and standardize operations, providing much-need visibility to quickly problem-solve and maintain a safe work environment. The arrival of COVID-19 has resulted in a dramatic spike in safety inspections, from 600 million checks per year globally, to 75,000 checks per day. "All workplaces are high-risk in a pandemic. The only way to get through this period is to strictly follow guidelines and empower teams to respond through an early warning system," said Bob Butler, General Manager at SafetyCulture."HR departments eed real-time data to tackle the additional demands COVID-19 presents and infrequent workplace audits just aren't cutting it. With iAuditor, HR managers will have access to the information they need-in real time-to keep everyone safe."



"Whether you're an employer, worker or customer who walks into a workplace-even if just for a minute-safety, understandably, is top of mind," said Ashley Miller, SHRM Director of Digital Products and Services. "The essence of HR is people: Protecting the safety and well-being of all employees as well as customers. This technology empowers employers to proactively ramp up safety and security measures and bring peace of mind to all in the process." SafetyCulture iAuditor checklists can be updated in seconds and instantly deployed to an entire workforce, especially timely with public safety information constantly updated and compliance critical. More than 26,000 companies around the world are already using the iAuditor app, including leading businesses in hospitality services, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, retail, education, and government sectors. In August, iAuditor was announced as 'Best SaaS (News - Alert) (Software as a Service) for Health and Safety or Risk Management' in the international 2020 SaaS Awards, which celebrate excellence in software.

Learn more about iAuditor: https://safetyculture.com/shrm/. To help HR and business leaders prepare for 2021, SafetyCulture, is bringing together some of the sharpest and innovative minds for a free virtual event: SafetyCulture Summit 2020: From Surviving to Thriving. Register to attend for free now at https://safetyculture.com/summit-2020. About SHRM: SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. About SafetyCulture: SafetyCulture is a global technology company which supports businesses to do their best work every day. Its adaptive, mobile-first products help to streamline operations and foster high performing, safer workplaces. Its flagship product, iAuditor, is used by more than 26,000 organizations in nearly every industry to optimize processes and performance. The technology empowers teams to perform checks, report issues, collect on-the-ground data and communicate fluidly. In 2020, iAuditor was named winner of Best SaaS for Health and Safety or Risk Management at the SaaS Awards. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006064/en/

