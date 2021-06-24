TMCnet News
New Investor Presentation Available on Global Blue Website
On 27 October 2020, Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB and GB.WS) announced that it has posted an Investor Presentation to its Corporate website, www.globalblue.com/corporate.
The Investor Presentation can be found in the 'Investors' section of Global Blue's website, under the 'Documents' subsection. It contains, among other things, 'forward-looking statements', all of which are subject to the cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements set forth therein.
Global Blue intends to publish its half year financial results (for the six month period ending 30th September 2020) in early December 2020, in connection with which Global Blue will hold an investor call. Details for the investor call will be published closer to the date.
ABOUT GLOBAL BLUE
Global Blue pioneered the concept of Tax Free Shopping over 40 years ago. Through continuous innovaion, it has become the leading strategic technology and payments partner, empowering merchants to capture the growth of international shoppers.
The Group connects all stakeholders involved in the international shopping ecosystem, helping:
In the financial year ending 31 March 2020, Global Blue processed 35 million Tax Free Shopping transactions with a total value of €18.5 billion sales in store, and 31 million Added-Value Payment Solutions transactions with a total value of €4.4 billion sales in store.
Global Blue has over 2,000 employees in more than 50 countries.
For more information, visit http://www.globalblue.com/corporate/
