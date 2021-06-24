TMCnet News
New Ponemon Study: Enterprises Eliminating Legacy Firewalls Due to High Costs and Inability to Stop Cyberattacks
BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report, more than 60% of organizations believe that legacy firewalls are ineffective in preventing damaging cyberattacks against applications, data centers, and data in the cloud. As a result, 53% of survey respondents are actively looking to replace legacy firewalls with modern security solutions that are more cost effective, provide greater flexibility and can match the speed and agility digital transformation requires.
The "Rethink Firewalls: Security and Agility for the Modern Enterprise" report, conducted by Ponemon on behalf of Guardicore, surveyed more than 600 security professionals in the U.S. to gain insight into how legacy firewalls are used in the modern enterprise. Digital transformation and the rapid adoption of cloud infrastructure has pushed the boundaries of traditional network security tools. The report demonstrates how legacy security technologies – such as network and 'next-gen' firewalls – hinder agility and fail to secure data and applications across data centers and cloud environments.
"The findings of the report reflect what many CISOs and security professionals already know – digital transformation has rendered the legacy firewall obsolete," said Pavel Gurvich, co-founder and CEO, Guardicore. "As organizations adopt cloud, IoT, and DevOps to become more agile, antiquated network security solutions are not only ineffective at stopping attacks on these properties, but actually hinder the desired flexibility and speed they are hoping to attain."
Rethink Firewalls – Key Study Takeaways
On Oct. 27th at 1 p.m. ET, Guardicore will be hosting a webinar with Guardicore customer David Stennett, Sr. Infrastructure Engineer, The Honey Baked Ham Company, and Larry Ponemon, Ph.D, Chairman and Founder, Ponemon Institute, to discuss the findings and strategies for how organizations can replace legacy firewalls with modern security solutions like micro-segmentation for greater flexibility, control and security of data centers, applications and cloud environments.
To register, please visit: https://go.guardicore.com/guardicore-ponemon-webinar-changing-the-face-of-network-security
To download a copy of the report, please visit: https://www.guardicore.com/resources/rethink-firewalls-security-and-agility-for-the-modern-enterprise/
About Guardicore
Guardicore is the segmentation company disrupting the legacy firewall market. Our software-only approach is decoupled from the physical network, providing a faster alternative to firewalls. Built for the agile enterprise, Guardicore offers greater security and visibility in the cloud, data-center and endpoint. For more information, please visit www.guardicore.com or go to Twitter or LinkedIn.
