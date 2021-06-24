[October 27, 2020] New Travel App Float Mobility Aims to Meet Demand for Safe, Sustainable, and Cost-Effective Travel Options

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New travel app Float Mobility , which tailors suggestions for travel according to users' individual preferences, announced today its partnership with Yellow Cab San Francisco , the operator of the largest taxicab fleet in the Bay Area. In light of concerns around COVID-19, Float's capabilities are empowering travelers to make smarter travel decisions, while Yellow Cab has made safety for drivers and passengers its top priority. Whether a passenger is looking for speed, cost, or health and safety precautions, the partnership will make it possible for users to determine the best option for getting from point A to point B, and also provide a variety of travel options, regardless of the uncertain future of California's rideshare economy. As the first mobile app offering insight into the cost, safety, and sustainability of trips, Float allows for real-time price comparison across all mobility options, from dockless scooters to rideshares. Its AI platform learns the user's typical routes and suggests alternative mobility options to help avoid surge pricing, travel more sustainably, and stick to a monthly transportation budget set by the user. By booking through the Float app, users also earn points towards cash rewards and vouhers. The partnership with Yellow Cab is the latest addition to Float's mobility capabilities.



"The pandemic has caused a huge shakeup in how people get around," said Float CEO and founder Stew Langille . "This is a transformative time for mobility when people's travel habits are changing dramatically, and there will be lasting effects on post-COVID travel. Yellow Cab is a leader in health and safety, and this partnership will bolster our efforts to help urban travelers navigate the changing transportation landscape." "We've seen demand for service recover significantly since the beginning of COVID-related lockdowns in San Francisco," added Chris Sweis, CEO of Yellow Cab. "Float is a one-stop-shop for conscious travelers, and with the concept of mobility as a service gaining popularity, this partnership enables us to focus on continuing to bring excellent service to San Francisco."

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yellow Cab rolled out several safety protocols for drivers and passengers, requiring face masks, regular sanitation of high-touch services, and custom-fitted vinyl partitions to create a seal between drivers and passengers. About Float Mobility Float is a new local travel app that's reimagining personal transportation. Its powerful AI recommendation engine helps users navigate the proliferation of shared mobility options to select the best way from A to B based on individual preferences and travel behavior. Float is the first mobile app that helps you get insights into the cost, safety, and sustainability of your transit options, offering rewards and packages to help you save. In addition to these services, Float provides cities with large-scale, aggregated data to inform transportation policy and make cities more livable and sustainable. Visit MyFloat.com for more information. Media contact:

Susan McPherson

917.859.2291

float@mcpstrategies.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-travel-app-float-mobility-aims-to-meet-demand-for-safe-sustainable-and-cost-effective-travel-options-301160763.html SOURCE Float Mobility

