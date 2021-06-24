New Citizens for Transparency and Inclusion TV Ad Slams Governor Carney for Attempting to Use Political Power to Silence Critics

Today, the Delaware-based Political Action Committee Citizens for Transparency and Inclusion ( CTI (News - Alert) ) announced it will be airing a new 30-second TV ad slamming Governor Carney after his campaign attempted to silence CTI's criticism of his decision to pardon Barry Gordon Croft Jr. in 2019, just a year before his arrest for conspiring to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.

Though Carney pardoned Croft at the recommendation of the all-white Board of Pardons, he refused calls to commute the sentences of inmates in Delaware's prisons, 60% of whom are people of color, who are at high risk of Covid-19. Under Governor Carney's care, 12 inmateshave died of Covid at Delaware correctional facilities while more than 350 have been sickened. In response, 67 inmates have filed a $400 million lawsuit against Carney and the state Department of Correction, which he oversees.







Said Citizens for Transparency and Inclusion spokesman Chris Coffey, "With just a week before voters head to the polls, it's more important than ever that First State residents know the extent of Governor Carney's failures of Delaware's most vulnerable communities, including inmates, low-income Delawareans, and people of color."

"Instead of standing by his record and letting the voters decide, however, Governor Carney is trying to silence us by sending cease-and desist letters. Maybe that's because his record is indefensible - pardoning a white supremacist then later refusing to shorten the sentences of vulnerable inmates is a slap in the face to the families and friends of the dozen Delaware inmates who have died of COVID-19 and the hundreds of others who have been sickened."

"Delaware deserves a Governor who addresses criticisms rather than trying to silence and intimidate critics."

"On November 3rd, Delaware's voters have a choice to make - either stick with the status quo of failure and corruption, or choose a new way forward for Delaware."

The 30-second ad reads:

"There's something Governor Carney doesn't want you to know. Rather than own up to his decision to pardon a white supremacist who planned to kidnap Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer… Carney is trying to hide his record by silencing his critics. But we deserve to know - why did Carney pardon a white supremacist but then refuse calls to release inmates with high COVID risks? It's time for Carney to face the facts - Delaware deserves better"

Citizens for Transparency and Inclusion is a Political Action Committee that promotes transparency, accountability, diversity, and inclusion in Delaware's state government and court system. Learn more at CitizensPac.DE.

