[October 27, 2020] New Individual Market Plan, Bold by M Health Fairview and MedicaSM, Introduced in Twin Cities Metro Area

Medica today announced a new health plan option for individuals and families in six counties in the Twin (News - Alert) Cities metro area. The plan, Bold by M Health Fairview and MedicaSM, builds on an existing relationship between Medica and M Health Fairview. By teaming up, the organizations have created an insurance plan for individuals and families focused on getting the highest quality care at an affordable price. People interested in Bold by M Health Fairview and Medica can enroll in the plan starting Nov. 1, 2020 when the Open Enrollment Period for 2021 begins. A variety of benefit design options are available, including copay plans, health savings account compatible plans, and a catastrophic plan for those who qualify. Enrollment in the plan is available through MNsure for coverage on or after Jan. 1, 2021. More information about the plan is available after Oct. 1 at www.medica.com/IFP. Bold by M Health Fairview and Medica is available to Minnesota residents who live in the following counties: Anoka, Dakota Carver, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington. The Bold by M Health Fairview and Medica provider network includes more than 3,700 primary care and specialty physicians, 11 hospitals, home health services, and more than 55 online and convenience care clinics. Members who need care right away can go to www.OnCare.org. After answering questions about symptoms in a secure, online tool, a diagnosis and treatment plan are delivered from a M Health Fairview provider, within an hour or less, 24 hours a day, every day.



Members also have direct access to a complex specialty care program featuring M Health Fairview, which includes an allowance for transportation, lodging and living expenses in certain cases. Bold by M Health Fairview and Medica features the Healthy Living with Medica program, a personalized wellness program with reward and discounts earned for participation. The plan also includes the Ovia Health app for expectant parents, which provides personalized clinically based guidance and support for the parenthood journey. Members also have access to a Health Advocate, an individual who helps members address health care concerns and can do the legwork to help identify appropriate providers and find answers to questions about claims, costs, procedures and other health matters.

"Medica is pleased to offer coverage for the high quality care that M Health Fairview provides," said Geoff Bartsh, Medica Senior Vice President for individual and family business. "Medica is committed to making care more efficient and accessible and Bold by M Health Fairview and Medica does that by building on our long relationship with M Health Fairview to provide a seamless care experience." Said Mark Welton, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Fairview: "M Health Fairview is excited about this new health plan option with Medica. "This gives more residents in the Twin Cities area access to our extensive network of community hospitals and clinics, and world-class medical research and advances via our partnership with the University of Minnesota." About Medica Medica (www.medica.com) is a non-profit health plan headquartered in Minnesota. The company serves communities in the heart of America by providing health care coverage and related services in the employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. It operates in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Medica's vision is to be trusted in the community for our unwavering commitment to high quality, affordable health care. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005723/en/

