TMCnet News
|
New Lightbend Survey Compares Cloud-Native Adoption Priorities for Developers Versus Business Executives
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend, the leader in Reactive Architecture, today announced the findings of its Cloud Native Adoption Trends report - a survey of more than 1,000 developers, software architects and IT leaders.
The survey finds that more than 75 percent of respondents already host the majority of their applications in some sort of cloud infrastructure, more than 60 percent are using microservices in production, and that more than 59 percent are running most of their new applications in Kubernetes and containers. But the survey also revealed that disagreements remain between developers and management about what the highest priorities for cloud native migrations are or should be, and that enterprises remain torn between the convenience of automation/outsourcing and the power of configurability.
“The survey showed that enterprises are expanding their view of ‘cloud-native’ to be much more than simply deploying containers on Kubernetes in the cloud,” said Mark Brewer, CEO at Lightbend. “Developers and business leaders alike are looking hiher up the stack at the application layer, and how those architecture decisions can allow them to uniquely take advantage of the economics and scalability of cloud-native infrastructure.”
Key Findings (read the full report here)
About Lightbend
Editorial Contact
04/08/2009
03/13/2012
Smart City with a Social Conscience
Date: 06/23/21
Time: 3:00-3:45pm
An Edge-to-Edge Smart Building Solution
Date: 06/24/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
Market Opportunities
Date: 06/25/21
Time: 9:00-9:45am