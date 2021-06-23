TMCnet News
New Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market Research Report- COVID-19 Analysis Based on Military Headset and Commercial Aviation Headset Segments | Technavio
The new commercial aviation and military headset market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.
"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising adoption of headsets for virtual training," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. It has been observed that about 25%-35% of military personnel, training specifically in the US army, is conducted on simulators that cost 5%-20% lower than live training. The use of virtual reality headsets has resulted in soldiers getting trained in different scenarios and situations with simulated sound effects. This allows the training of military soldiers under a controlled environment and trains them in different types of combat situations, making them battle-ready. Moreover, the virtual reality headsets are used in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorders in soldiers affected psychologically due to battlefield trauma. Thus, with the simulators and training becoming more lif-like, there will be a significant shift from live on-field training to virtual training in the coming years. As the markets recover Technavio expects the commercial aviation and military headset market size to grow by USD 240.96 million during the period 2020-2024".
