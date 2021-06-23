[October 27, 2020] New Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market Research Report- COVID-19 Analysis Based on Military Headset and Commercial Aviation Headset Segments | Technavio

The new commercial aviation and military headset market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005536/en/ Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire) Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the commercial aviation and military headset market. Download free report sample "One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising adoption of headsets for virtual training," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio. It has been observed that about 25%-35% of military personnel, training specifically in the US army, is conducted on simulators that cost 5%-20% lower than live training. The use of virtual reality headsets has resulted in soldiers getting trained in different scenarios and situations with simulated sound effects. This allows the training of military soldiers under a controlled environment and trains them in different types of combat situations, making them battle-ready. Moreover, the virtual reality headsets are used in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorders in soldiers affected psychologically due to battlefield trauma. Thus, with the simulators and training becoming more lif-like, there will be a significant shift from live on-field training to virtual training in the coming years. As the markets recover Technavio expects the commercial aviation and military headset market size to grow by USD 240.96 million during the period 2020-2024".



Commercial Aviation and Military Headset Market Segment Highlights for 2020 The commercial aviation and military headset market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 1.97%.

Military headset segment led the commercial aviation and military headset market in 2019.

Defense authorities across the globe are investing extensively in the development and procurement of advanced headset systems. These headsets are integrated with Bluetooth connectivity and thermal imaging/night vision features, which provide efficient communication, effective target tracking, and enhanced agility for soldiers.

The commercial aviation and military headset market share growth by the commercial aviation and military headset segment will be significant during the forecast period. Regional Analysis

32% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of new communication technologies, and the increased demand for commercial aircraft will significantly drive aircraft tire market growth in this region over the forecast period.

China is a key market for commercial aviation and military headset market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business. Notes: The commercial aviation and military headset market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The commercial aviation and military headset market is segmented by application (Military headset and Commercial aviation headset) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform About Us Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

