[October 26, 2020] New CEO to Take LS Energy Solutions to the Next Level

LS Energy Solutions, the energy storage pioneer, announces the appointment of Steve Fludder as new President and CEO. Fludder is an accomplished power and energy veteran, who most recently served as CEO of NEC Energy Solutions and earlier held the post of Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Samsung (News - Alert) Engineering. Steve started his career at GE and spent 27 years with the company including five years as a Vice President and Corporate Officer. He led GE's company-wide environmental business initiative, which grew to $18 billion under his leadership. In addition to appointing Steve Fludder as a new CEO, LS Energy Solutions is also appointing Roger Lin as the new VP of Marketing and Strategy. Roger has over 15 years of battery technology experience, and is a recognized expert and key contributor to the energy storage industry. Prior to joining LS Energy, Roger led global marketing, strategy, and product at NEC (News - Alert) Energy Solutions, and has held key roles at A123 Systems, a lithium-ion battery startup. Together, Fludder and Lin will be taking the company to the next level in the exponentially growing energy storage market. Fludder and Lin come with extensive industry experience and a successful track record, most recently from NEC Energy Solutions, where they grew the business nearly 10-fold in just the last few years. "During this time of exceptionalmarket growth and intense competition, there are no two better people to lead LS Energy Solutions than Steve Fludder and Roger Lin," said June Choi, Senior VP at LS ELECTRIC, LS Energy Solutions' parent company. "Steve is a proven leader with exceptional technical knowledge, business vision and the ability to bring people together. Steve and Roger's combined expertise for how to be successful in the quickly transforming energy storage market in terms of technology and organizational focus is exactly what LS Energy Solutions needs as the company enters its next chapter of product innovation and growth."



Fludder said, "I am honored and excited to lead LS Energy Solutions, and I'm confident that the company will soon be one of the leading players in the market." "We are looking to establish the company's presence in the Boston area, in addition to the Charlotte, NC location, to attract technical talent from MIT (News - Alert) and the greater Boston innovation hub to set us up for long term success," Lin added.

About LS Energy Solutions LS Energy Solutions, formerly known as the Energy Grid Tie Division of Parker Hannifin, was acquired by LS ELECTRIC in 2018, and is now part of the $25 billion-strong LS Group. Both LS Energy Solutions and LS ELECTRIC have extensive experience in energy storage and related technologies with a global energy storage install base of over 900MWs. This covers a wide range of applications both in front of as well as behind the meter, with multiple different battery and storage technologies. The organization has a long history in engineering energy storage systems, supported by an advanced global manufacturing and testing infrastructure. LS Energy Solutions is a convenient and competitive one-stop shop for energy storage; from energy storage inverters and BOS components, to complete and integrated energy storage systems including after-market services support. For more information, please visit us at www.ls-es.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005802/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]