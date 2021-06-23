[October 26, 2020] New DocStar ECM Essentials Bundle Empowers Businesses to Manage All Documents and Processes Remotely

Epicor Software (News - Alert) Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today that it has released a new DocStar® Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Essentials bundle. DocStar ECM Essentials is an out-of-the-box solution bundle that can be deployed quickly for managing documents and processes - all within a browser. Customers can easily sync content from remote workers to the home office. The work-from-home movement is here to stay in the United States, and businesses are looking for solutions to help enhance their remote document-centric work processes. These processes may have relied on paper documents, forms and photocopies, hand-written comments, post-it-notes, file folders passed from one desk or office to the next, and multifunction printers scanning documents that are printed again as part of a disconnected, manual workflow. The DocStar ECM Essentials bundle is a fast-to-deploy solution set created to help businesses productively work from anywhere. Users can easily connect to DocStar ECM with a browser. The solution empowers organizations to work from home with cloud or on-premises deployment and automated workflow processing. DocStar ECM Essentials includes the choice of one or more of the following use cases: Accounts Payable and related accounting documents

Human Resources and employee files

Genera document management, including but not limited to contracts, client files, and orders



DocStar® ECM Essentials is generally available today. For more information, please visit https://www.docstar.com/ecm-essentials.

About DocStar DocStar is a browser-based enterprise content-management and process-automation platform empowering global digital transformation. With DocStar, businesses can better leverage their supply chain and operational areas such as finance and human resources, resulting in revenue and profit growth through lowered costs and improved operational efficiency. DocStar enables growth by helping companies work smarter. DocStar is an Epicor solution. For more information, please visit www.docstar.com. About Epicor Software Corporation Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution?in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com. Epicor, the Epicor logo, and DocStar are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks and service marks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201026005009/en/

