New Ex9 Series-M Molded Case Circuit Breakers from NOARK Electric
POMONA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOARK Electric is proud to announce the release of all new 1 and 2 pole Series – M molded case circuit breakers. These new MCCBs are designed for maximum performance and reliability. The compact case design of these breakers gives them a smaller footprint making them perfectly suited for use inside panels. The new frame sizes are available as 1 pole and 2 pole in a range of interrupting voltage ratings from 240-690 Vac and 250-500 Vdc. Like all NOARK Electric products, these MCCBs are backed by NOARK's exclusive 5 year limited warranty. The M series conforms to global standards that include UL 489, CSA C22.2 No 5 and IEC 60947-2.
Feature:
Certifications: UL 489 Listed, File No. E355392
NOARK Electric is a global manufacturer of low-voltage electrical components for industrial manufacturing applications. We specialize in motor controls and protection for original equipment manufacturers. Our mission is to provide customers with the highest quality products at an exceptional value and back them with world-class service and support. Every NOARK product is tested and certified to the highest standards and covered by our exclusive five-year limited warranty.
