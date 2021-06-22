[October 22, 2020] New Ex9 Series-M Molded Case Circuit Breakers from NOARK Electric

POMONA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOARK Electric is proud to announce the release of all new 1 and 2 pole Series – M molded case circuit breakers. These new MCCBs are designed for maximum performance and reliability. The compact case design of these breakers gives them a smaller footprint making them perfectly suited for use inside panels. The new frame sizes are available as 1 pole and 2 pole in a range of interrupting voltage ratings from 240-690 Vac and 250-500 Vdc. Like all NOARK Electric products, these MCCBs are backed by NOARK's exclusive 5 year limited warranty. The M series conforms to global standards that include UL 489, CSA C22.2 No 5 and IEC 60947-2.



Feature:

High breaking capacity up to 100 kA @ 480 Vac

Available with fixed or adjustable trip settings to accommodate a broad range of applications.

Patented arc extinguishing technology for added safety and durability.

Patented bearing spindle mechanism reduces operating force needed for operation.

Compact modular design saves space

5 Year limited warranty Certifications: UL 489 Listed, File No. E355392 NOARK Electric is a global manufacturer of low-voltage electrical components for industrial manufacturing applications. We specialize in motor controls and protection for original equipment manufacturers. Our mission is to provide customers with the highest quality products at an exceptional value and back them with world-class service and support. Every NOARK product is tested and certified to the highest standards and covered by our exclusive five-year limited warranty. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ex9-series-m-molded-case-circuit-breakers-from-noark-electric-301137090.html SOURCE NOARK Electric

