[October 21, 2020] New Product Discovery Service Changes How Managers Find New Tech to Improve Their Businesses

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New service from 180find.com gives business managers a new way to discover how disruptive technologies such as RPA and AI can improve their businesses. The service turns the current search process by 180 degrees. Instead of searching through countless web sites, trying to interpret what each vendor does and if they are a good match for their specific needs, managers can describe their situation and let vendors respond with solutions. Managers describe their business needs

180find invites vendors to present solutions

Managers stay anonymous and communicate with vendors via the 180find platform

and via the 180find platform Manager selects the most promising vendors & continues discussion off line Initially 180find focused on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to help managers discover what is possible with today's products. To that end it created an executive level solution directory which shows what is possible with RPA. This directory answers key business questions a manager will want answered before engaging a vendor: What problem is being solved?

For whom?

How?

What's unique? li>What are the use case examples?



anonymously engage vendors and get proposals that address their specific needs. Business Managers want solution ideas: "Busy managers understand their business needs but they are not technologists. They would rather see information and proposals showing how the latest technologies can address their specific pain points," said co-founder Jerry Witkowicz.

Business Managers want solution ideas: "Busy managers understand their business needs but they are not technologists. They would rather see information and proposals showing how the latest technologies can address their specific pain points," said co-founder Jerry Witkowicz.

Business Managers want anonymity: "We found that business managers want to stay anonymous and don't want to fill out forms on Web sites or talk to persistent sales people while exploring possible solutions. They don't want to signal their intentions until ready," added Tad Witkowicz. About 180find.com: 180find.com was founded by high-tech industry veterans, brothers Tad and Jerry Witkowicz. Tad Witkowicz: Founder of 3 successful high technology companies, 2 of which IPO'd. Angel investor and CEO coach. "My experience ranges from being an engineer designing high-tech products to CEO of two NASDQ listed companies."

Jerry Witkowicz: 25+ years of designing & managing implementations of high-tech solutions for International enterprises. "I managed the design, implementations and support of high tech business solutions in a variety of business environments."

LinkedIn Profile Contact:

Tad Witkowicz

www.180find.com

978-503-2379

257217@email4pr.com Jerry Witkowicz

613-217-8200

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-product-discovery-service-changes-how-managers-find-new-tech-to-improve-their-businesses-301156411.html SOURCE 180find.com

