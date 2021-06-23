[October 20, 2020] New Study Uncovers Importance and Challenges of Enterprise Kubernetes

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- D2iQ, provider of the leading independent Kubernetes platform built to power smarter Day 2 operations, today announced the results from its recent Kubernetes-focused survey of IT decision makers and developers. The " Kubernetes in the Enterprise: Uncovering challenges and opportunities on the path to production " survey report found that 89% of organizations are running Kubernetes in production or pre-production environments. In addition, 77% of organizations feel that Kubernetes is a central part of their pandemic-accelerated digital transformation strategy, but the container orchestration system still introduces challenges, most commonly during the development phase. The benefits of Kubernetes are unmatched, but the path to adoption isn't always clear. Challenges and complexities increase as developer teams work to keep pace with accelerating market demands. According to the D2iQ study, the most common challenges organizations face when adopting Kubernetes are security concerns (47%), difficulty scaling up effectively (37%) and lack of IT resources (34%). However, the impact of these challenges is not evenly distributed across the enterprise. 78% of developers claim that Kubernetes add-ons cause a great deal of pain and introduce complexity, compared to only 56% of IT decision makers who share the sentiment. Other key findings from the study include: Working with Kubernetes leads to burnout: 38% of deveopers and architects claim their work makes them feel extremely burnt out, with 51% stating that building cloud native applications makes them want to find a new job

38% of deveopers and architects claim their work makes them feel extremely burnt out, with 51% stating that building cloud native applications makes them want to find a new job Organizations are strapped for talent: While 96% of organizations can find Kubernetes talent, 24% say it could take a while to find the right candidate. This explains why 98% of organizations are currently investing or planning to invest in Kubernetes training to fill the talent gap.

While 96% of organizations can find Kubernetes talent, 24% say it could take a while to find the right candidate. This explains why 98% of organizations are currently investing or planning to invest in Kubernetes training to fill the talent gap. Ongoing pandemic has a disruptive effect on cloud native journeys: 91% of organizations admit COVID-19 has had a disruptive effect on their cloud native journeys - most commonly through budget cuts to development, freezing or slowing down hiring, budget cuts to technology acquisition, and project delays.



Tobi Knaup , Founder and Chief Executive Officer, D2iQ. "However, it's no surprise that organizations still view Kubernetes as a critical part of their digital transformation strategy. With so much at stake, it's never been more critical for organizations to ensure they have the expert resources and proven technologies required to navigate the often complicated journey to Day 2 operations success." The study was conducted by independent research firm Vanson Bourne in Q2 and Q3 2020.To download a free copy of the 14-page Kubernetes in the Enterprise: Uncovering challenges and opportunities on the path to production survey report, please go to https://d2iq.com/resources/report/kubernetes-in-the-enterprise-uncovering-challenges-and-opportunities

About D2iQ

D2iQ provides the leading independent Kubernetes platform which simplifies and automates the really difficult tasks needed for enterprise-grade production at scale, while reducing operational burden and reducing costs. As a cloud native pioneer, we have more than a decade of experience tackling the most complex, mission-critical deployments in the industry. The D2iQ Kubernetes Platform is a complete solution that includes the technology, expert services, training and support necessary to ensure your success on Day 2 and beyond. Our independence provides us the agility to meet the needs of our customers first, while always keeping TCO top of mind. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco and investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at https://d2iq.com/ About Vanson Bourne

Vanson Bourne is an independent specialist in market research for the technology sector. Their reputation for robust and credible research-based analysis is founded upon rigorous research principles and their ability to seek the opinions of senior decision makers across technical and business functions, in all business sectors and all major markets. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-uncovers-importance-and-challenges-of-enterprise-kubernetes-301155686.html SOURCE D2iQ

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]