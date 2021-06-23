TMCnet News
New Intelligent Infrastructure Platform Brings Unprecedented Levels of Performance to Tintri Customers
CHATSWORTH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri®, provider of Intelligent Infrastructure solutions is accelerating DDN®'s vision – Intelligent Infrastructure for a Changing World – with the introduction of a powerful unified all-NVMe platform shared across DDN and Tintri product lines. The same trusted storage hardware platform used by DDN solutions in the most demanding AI, analytics, deep learning and high IOPS workloads is now available with the latest Tintri VMstore and IntelliFlash enterprise systems. These releases represent a significant step forward in the execution of plans to streamline and integrate the DDN portfolio for Enterprise and At-Scale divisions, resulting in increased agility, operational efficiency and faster time to market for new products.
The unified platform enables new performance levels and efficiencies that provide Tintri customers with additional cost savings, industry-leading quality and increased economic value – across an expanded portfolio of NVMe and hybrid systems that deliver autonomous operations and accelerated responsiveness. Leveraging DDN's deep engineering expertise in building extremely efficient high performance storage, the unified platform provides a resilient foundation for Tintri to further enhance its AI-enabled solutions with unique innovations that enhance operational efficiency and deliver the best real-time and predictive analytics for virtualized and non-virtualized environments.
"DDN and the Tintri Enterprise division continue to evolve the firm's portfolio into a more integrated offering that bears benefits for both customers and the vendor themselves," said Eric Burgener, research VP, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, IDC. "Moving to a common hardware platform for both their At Scale and Enterprise business units leverages economies of scale in engineering, and will offer reliability, manageability and time to market advantages with new releases for customers."
Tintri channel partners can now also offer solutions built on the same hardware platform as solutions from DDN, which is consistently ranked number one in technical execution and innovation among storage vendors. Leading AI and HPC technology firms rely on DDN solutions for their scalability, reliability and efficiency, including companies like NVIDIA, which uses DD storage to support the largest AI supercomputer in the U.S.
"Our unified storage platform is a powerful step in the execution of our Intelligent Infrastructure strategy, which combines the best of DDN and Tintri technologies and delivers leading innovations and cost-efficiency to our customers," said Tom Ellery, general manager and senior VP of Field Operations, Tintri. "Tintri's vision is to enable enterprises of all sizes, in any industry to leverage Intelligent Infrastructure for automation and intelligent optimization of data growth and complexity. This platform expands the market for Intelligent Infrastructure as our trusted, award-winning technology reaches a broader range of customers and supports a greater number of enterprise use cases."
The latest additions to Tintri product lines leverage the new all-NVMe platform and provide enterprise customers with options that best suit their challenging workloads and complement advanced DDN AI and HPC solutions:
"Our new platform roll out highlights the fantastic progress we've made across the Tintri and DDN product lines," said Dr. James Coomer, senior VP of products, DDN. "Our engineering teams have done an amazing job in further heightening our customers' great experiences with our technologies including software-defined, autonomous operations, and real-time and predictive analytics."
