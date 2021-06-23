TMCnet News
New Features Elevate Mavenlink's Standing as the Leader in Resource Management
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, today announced Team Builder and configurable resource recommendations which enable dynamic staffing. The new release helps services leaders make more efficient project-staffing decisions that align with business goals to optimize project performance and revenue. With this release, Mavenlink further advances its leadership position as the trusted resource management partner for professional services organizations.
"The business-driving engine of a services organization is its staffing and delivery teams," said Jared Haleck, SVP of product, Mavenlink. "However, many teams lack visibility into their organization's available resources and struggle to compose teams that will deliver the best outcomes for the organization and the client at the right time. Mavenlink empowers resource managers with the unique insights needed to make more strategic staffing decisions that improve business performance."
Powerful Resource Optimization Tools Uncover Hidden Opportunities
These resource recommendations increase he likelihood of project success by:
Configurable resource recommendations power Mavenlink Team Builder, a tool that enables resource managers to consistently assemble the best teams for their unique project requirements. Team Builder provides:
"Delivering our services in a fixed-capacity, FTE-based contractual model and a professional services team of over 200 team members requires sophisticated resource planning to dynamically match capabilities to needs as accurately and as efficiently as possible," said Dan LeSueur, SVP/GM, outsourced services, Health Catalyst. "Mavenlink’s resource recommendations helped us be more efficient by proactively providing relevant staffing suggestions as a starting point in our decision-making process."
Mavenlink’s powerful resource recommendations and Team Builder are available now. For more information, please visit Mavenlink.
About Mavenlink
Mavenlink is the modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and Business Intelligence. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the first solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd’s Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and has been recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.
