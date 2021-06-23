[October 19, 2020] New Energy Risk Helps Bring Fuel Cells to South Korea

MENLO PARK, California, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Energy Risk (NER), a leading provider of customized performance insurance solutions for breakthrough technology projects, announced today that it has helped facilitate the purchase and financing of fuel cells in South Korea. The insurance solution provided by NER is a key component of the project's financing and execution strategy. The Bloom Energy fuel cells totaling 19.8 MW in capacity were installed by SK Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (SK E&C). The project is owned by SE Greenenergy Co., Ltd., in which Korea South-East Power Co., Ltd. (KOEN) holds an 85% stake and SK E&C holds the remaining 15%. This is the largest Bloom Energy project in South Korea to date, and Bloom Energy's second largest in the world. This project reflects South Korea's growing interest in reducing carbon emissions, coupled with a power strategy emphasizing distributed power generation. The Bloom Energy fuel cells produce on-site power that is both clean and reliable. This is the first-ever solid oxide fuel cell project financed in Korea and will provide enough electricity to power approximately 43,000 homes. NER, an affiliate of the global insurance group AXA XL, conducted a proprietary technoeconomic analysis, and then developed an insurance solution and monitoring schedule that addresses the operation of the fuel cells for 15 years. NER and Bloom Energy have worked togethr on prior performance insurance solutions in the United States.



"Our mission at New Energy Risk is to enable technologies that are addressing global challenges," said Tom Dickson, CEO of NER. "With this announcement of our first transaction in Korea, we are thrilled that our business itself can reflect that global perspective." He continued, "Bloom Energy is a longstanding client, and our relationship with Bloom is one that we're very pleased to support as the company expands its impact throughout the world." "Technology innovation is a worldwide necessity and we are proud that New Energy Risk has helped bring the latest fuel cell technology to South Korea," said Tom Hutton, founder and chairman of New Energy Risk. "As NER grows, it further reflects our goal to expand the scope of insurable risks and develop high-value performance insurance solutions supported by deep technical domain and underwriting expertise."

