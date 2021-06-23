[October 19, 2020] New York's Top Government Relations Firm Capalino Announces Expanded Services for COVID-19 Recovery Era

Capalino, the nation's largest municipal government relations and urban strategy firm, announces the introduction of critical services to help clients effectively navigate the complexities of a post-COVID-19 New York as the pandemic rapidly shifts the city's business, political, social and regulatory landscape. These new offerings for businesses and nonprofits expand upon Capalino's four decades of expertise in government relations to include new client services in real estate approvals, project financing, business operations strategy, market research, sustainability and social impact. "Success for businesses and nonprofits will continue to require strategic engagement with government officials and regulators. But importantly, strategic guidance from experts that have actually achieved results in New York City - not just theoretical guidance - is vital to being successful during the pandemic and in the post-COVID-19 era," said Jim Capalino, Founder and CEO of Capalino. "We believe the combination of lobbying along with the ability to conduct relevant market research, secure capital for projects and engage the private sector and public in smart and caring ways is a path to sustainable success," added Travis Terry, President of Capalino. "We see every day how traditional consulting firms that lack direct knowledge in cities provide bad advice that leads to failure. That's why organizations are increasingly turning to Capalino for real, direct strategies to enact their visions." This strategic expansion makes Capalino the first government relations or consulting firm to offer the full multitude of services needed to successfully manage business, nonprofit, civic and real estate initiatives from start to finish. Based on Capalino's reputation for combining thoughtful strategy with effective execution, companies and nonprofits will now be able to rely on the firm to guide and implement strategies that achieve important additional goals beyond traditional government relations, inluding:



Business Operations Strategy and Market Research: As consumer spending habits continue to evolve rapidly, new market opportunities and potential weaknesses are revealed on a daily basis. Capalino will provide organizations with real-time analysis and results-oriented - not just theoretical - strategic guidance.

Social Impact and Sustainability: Both government and private sector stakeholders are demanding that companies demonstrate a commitment to social and environmental causes and not just their bottom lines. Capalino will assist clients in developing programs to support communities and rebuild New York into a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive city. The firm is home to New York's only urban strategy team that is wholly dedicated to working on projects and policies that advance New York's ambitious climate and environmental goals.

Financing: While low interest rates will continue to stimulate fundraising efforts, investors will demand greater certainty that organizations are equipped to succeed in the city. Whether for real estate, business growth or institutional operations, Capalino's financing strategy arm, Capalino Ventures will build key relationships and connect clients with the process knowledge and financial planning necessary to identify and secure capital and incentives.

Real Estate Strategy + Approvals: As the pandemic upends zoning and planning decisions in the city, community groups and residents will play an even more active role in dictating the types of businesses and developments welcomed in their neighborhoods. The success of real estate decisions will require strategic positioning and environmental considerations. Capalino will help firms secure sites, financing and gain important real estate approvals and permits. Capalino has been at the forefront of some of New York's most successful urban renewal and economic development projects in recent memory, including the High Line, Hudson Yards and Times Square. The firm's aptitude for driving public and private sector collaboration will be critical as the city works to address an unprecedented array of urgent challenges and protect its position as a global destination and vital hub for countless industries. As a firm dedicated to supporting the New York community, Capalino will also be announcing in the coming months an expanded Corporate Social Responsibility plan that builds off of the civic and charitable commitments of the firm and its employees. In an effort to address the critical challenges facing New York and to discuss strategies for the city's recovery, Capalino will convene elected officials, business and urban development leaders and community advocates for a "Future of New York" virtual event series hosted by President Travis Terry. Terry will be joined by Thomas K. Wright, President Regional Planning Association, for the first event on November 18 at 11 am EST. Members of the media and the public are invited to join these interactive programs, ask questions and share ideas. Register here.

With the expanded services it is offering, Capalino is also introducing a new brand, logo and dynamic new website that emphasizes that firm's results-oriented approach and ability to get things done. The branding was led by Alan Siegel of Siegelvision. About Capalino Capalino is the leading urban strategy firm in New York. We are experts in cities, combining knowledge in real estate, lobbying, strategic planning, market research and financing provided by our team of experienced implementation professionals. We have utilized this methodology to help some of the most respected companies and organizations in the world achieve sustainable success. We get it done. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005793/en/

