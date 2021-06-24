TMCnet News
New Relic Rated Highest in 2020 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Application Performance Monitoring Suites
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability platform company, announced today it was named a Customers' Choice in the 2020 Gartner (News - Alert) Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Application Performance Monitoring [1]. New Relic tied for the highest overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 among the vendors awarded the Customers' Choice distinction. New Relic's recommendation rating of 91 percent is a significant vote of confidence from its global customer base.
The report was generated based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have purchased, implemented and used New Relic's observability platform, including:
[1] Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Application Performance Monitoring, Peer Contributors, October 2020
About Peer Insights
Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
Disclaimer
Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
The reviews that contributed to New Relic's recognition and other information provided through third-party websites herein are the opinions of select customers and New Relic does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information.
About New Relic
The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software. Learn why customers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005134/en/
