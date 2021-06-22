[October 16, 2020] New Update! WinXDVD Products Reengineered with Seamless Support for New iPhone 12

Digiarty Software (WinXDVD) furthers its leadership in the multimedia industry and announced today the global availability of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum V8.20.4, and WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe V5.16.1. All the updated versions have been revamped timely with more profiles extended to the brand-new iPhone (News - Alert) 12 (Mini/Pro/Max), and iPad Air 4. Users can now watch DVDs and videos on the Super Retina XDR display in the event of new iPhone 12 transition. Apple (News - Alert) introduces iPhone 12, iPhone 12 pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G. The latest flagship phone houses all the enhancements that come with iOS 14 long, features A14 chip with the fastest CPU, GPU and an advanced neural engine, equips an aesthetic Super Retina XDR display, and more, all of which add up to a powerful phone. And an increasing number of Apple fans take pleasure in exploring and verifying iPhone's new features, e.g. shoot high-quality footage, watch movies or videos, and more. Against such backdrop, WinXDVD makes a breakthrough release and hereupon extends the profiles for its flagships, with the new inclusion of iPhone 12 (Mini/Pro/Pro Max), and new iPad Air 4. The product line undergone major upgrade includes: WinX DVD Ripper Platinum: The updated version is in a state of full readiness for the new mobiles. It supports any homemade, regional, CSS (News - Alert) , or other commercial DVD, serves to rip DVD to MP4, H.264, HEVC, and more compact formats for Apple iPhone iPad, or any other PC, mobile, gaming system, media player, and helps to backup DVD collection to ISO/MPEG2/folder without any loss of quality.



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe: Customers are facing a rise in multimedia entertaining but mobile devices' strict parameter requirement can expose them to various playback and storage issues. The revamped video toolbox provides all-inclusive video downloading, converting, resizing and editing solution. Users can save online movies, compress oversized 4k/2k video file, transcode HEVC, AV1, MKV, MP4, MOV or any other format to fit the new iDevice, make basic video cutting, cropping, etc for easier sharing. Pricing and Availability:

All the updated software are subjected to a great but time-limited holiday discount as a move to cheer for the Apple iPhone 12 new release. Specifically, the price of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is heavily lowered from the regularly $67.95 and $59.95 to $29.95. Customers can enjoy the hefty price cut from Digiarty's Special offer 2020. About Digiarty Software, Inc. (WinXDVD). With 14 years of development, WinXDVD has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It is offering easy and creative solutions of free DVD convert, DVD burning, HD/4K video conversion, online video downloads, media play, iPhone file management, and so on for movie/music addicts, handset owners, game players, etc. For more information, please visit: https://www.winxdvd.com/ View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201016005122/en/

