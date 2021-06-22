[October 16, 2020] New data analysis on Blue Light Cystoscopy efficiency presented at the virtual BLADDR 2020 congress

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE:PHO) today announces a highlight from the BLADDR 2020 congress, a poster presentation on new findings from the Nordic Flexible BLC registry, an ongoing prospective multicenter study. It demonstrates that flexible Blue Light Cystoscopy helped resolve a substantial amount of cases by complete removal on-site or direct referral to intravesical treatment, providing increased efficacy to manage non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) in the office setting. The BLADDR congress, held virtually this year, is solely focused on bladder cancer and attracts the interest of experts from all over the world. "It is encouraging to see how data on the blue light cystoscopy procedure continues to provide new insight into the efficiency of how to manage NMIBC in the office setting. The BLC procedure is a tool that helps physicians solve such cases outside of the OR. Using blue light cystoscopy with Hexvix, they trust their detection capabilities in the office and can treat the lesions immediately, perform confirmatory biopsies or initiate intravesical therapy. Such options are less costly than OR procedures, thus helping to keep costs down for the healthcare system and sparing the patient additional surgical procedures in the OR. This is a clear win-win situation for both patient and healthcare system", says Dan Schneider, President and CEO of Photocure. Methodology and data from the study: The Nordic Flexible BLC registry is an ongoing prospective multicenter study initiated to observe the clinical use and explore possible benefits of blue light cystoscopy in the surveillance setting. From five participating sites, 354 patients in follow-up of NMIBC have been included in the study. Data from 462 blue light procedures were included. In follow-up of NMIBC, in a predominant intermediate and high-risk patient population, this analysis shows how blue light cystoscopy in a surveillance setting helped resolve a substantial amount of cases by complete removal of lesions on-site, or direct referral to intravesical instillation. In 88% of cases where suspicious lesions were seen, no further diagnostic or surgical treatment procedures (TURBT) were needed. The authors conclude that blue light cystoscopy in the surveillance setting provides increased efficiency to manage NMIBC. Here is a link to the poster. Note to editors: All trademarks mentioned in this release are protected by law and are registered trademarks of Photocure ASA This press release may contain product details and information which are not valid, or a product is not accessible, in your country. Please be aware that Photocure does not take any responsibility for accessing such information which may not comply with any legal process, regulation, registration or usage in the country of your origin. About Bladder Cancer Bladder cancer ranks as the sixth most common cancer worldwide with 1 650 000 prevalent cases (5-year prevalence rate), 550 000 new cases and almost 200 000 deaths annually in 2018.1 Approx. 75% of all bladder cancer cases occur in men.1 It has a high recurrence rate with an average of 61% in year one and 78% over five years.2 Bladder cancer has the highest lifetime treatment costs per patient of all cancers.3 Bladder cancer is a costly, potentially progressive disease for which patients have to undergo multiple cystoscopies due to the high risk of recurrence. There is an urgent need to improve both the diagnosis and the management of bladder cancer for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems alike. Bladder cancer is classified into two types, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), depending on the depth of invasion in the bladder wall. NMIBC remains in the inner layer of cells lining the bladder. These cancers are the most common (75%) of all BC cases and include the subtypes Ta, carcinoma in situ (CIS) and T1 lesions. In MIBC the cancer has grown into deeper layers of the bladder wall. These cancers, including subtypes T2, T3 and T4, are more likely to spread and are harder to treat.4 1 Globocan. Incidence/mortality by population. Available at: http://globocan.iarc.fr/Pages/bar_pop_sel.aspx

About Hexvix®/Cysview® (hexaminolevulinate HCl) Hexvix®/Cysview® is a drug that preferentially accumulates in cancer cells in the bladder making them glow bright pink during Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLCTM). BLC™ with Hexvix® /Cysview® improves the detection of tumors and leads to more complete resection, fewer residual tumors and better management decisions. Cysview® is the tradename in the U.S. and Canada, Hexvix® is the tradename in all other markets. Photocure is commercializing Cysview® /Hexvix® directly in the U.S. and the Nordic region and has strategic partnerships for the commercialization of Hexvix®/Cysview® in Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Please refer to https://bit.ly/2wzqSQQ for further information on our commercial partners. About Photocure ASA Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO).

