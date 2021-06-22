[October 15, 2020] New Raydiant Report Finds 38% of Restaurants Have Received Negative Yelp Reviews Due to Third-Party Delivery Issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital signage and experience platform Raydiant has released the findings from their new Reopening of Restaurants report. The report surveyed more than 100 operators and managers in the restaurant industry to see how partners were supporting their businesses and to learn more about the changes they've made to stay in business throughout the pandemic. Key findings: 37.5% of restaurants said they would not have been able to stay in business without partnering with third-party delivery apps

Respondents trusted DoorDash the most, while trusting Seamless the least

38.5% of restaurants have received negative reviews from customers because of an issue with a third-party delivery app

Restaurants say their biggest concern for the next three months is lack of customer demand

28% of surveyed restaurants expect to close their dine-in spaces to become exclusively delivery and pick-up locations Commenting on the findings, Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant said: "The findings here support the conversations we've been having with our restaurant partners over the past few months. Restaurants are in a fight for their survival, and they remain at the mercy of the platforms they ae often forced to work with. Now is the time for these partners to step up and really support them — not passively sit by as they get crushed."



Review platforms such as Yelp and Tripadvisor have received criticism in recent months for their lack of action when restaurants receive negative reviews because of third-party delivery providers such as UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub, and Postmates. To support restaurant operators facing this challenge, Raydiant announced last month the launch of a nationwide outdoor media campaign called Karen's Killer Reviews. The campaign aims to raise awareness around the problem of third-party delivery issues negatively, and unfairly, affecting restaurateurs.

The campaign called on Yelp to do more to prevent these types of reviews from reaching its platform. So far, over 15,000 people have signed the petition demanding that Yelp address this problem. To read the full report's findings, please click HERE. To learn more about the Karen's Killer Reviews campaign, please click HERE. About Raydiant Raydiant helps brick and mortar businesses create memorable in-store experiences by transforming their TVs into interactive digital signage that drive messaging, sales, and engagement. By simply plugging Raydiant's hardware into any TV, users have access to their full experience platform where they can create and manage their in-store experience from anywhere. Founded in April 2017 and formerly known as Mira, Raydiant is backed by technology investors, including Bloomberg, Inc., Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic Ventures, and Ron Conway.

