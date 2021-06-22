[October 14, 2020] New Residential Investment Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ, "New Residential" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, October 26, 2020 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, management will host a conference call on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the earnings release will be posted to the Investor Relations section of New Residential's website, www.newresi.com. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-777-2509 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-5413 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call; please reference "New Residential Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call." In addition, participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148724/da91abba9c. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.newresi.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.



A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available two hours following the call's completion through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday, November 9, 2020 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (from within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (from outside of the U.S.); please reference access code "10148724." ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL

New Residential is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industries with a proven track record of returns and performance. The Company's mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest rate environments through a portfolio of investments and operating businesses. New Residential has built a diversified, hard-to-replicate portfolio with high-quality investment strategies that have generated returns across different interest rate environments over time. New Residential's portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing related assets (including investments in operating entities consisting of servicing, origination, and affiliated businesses), residential securities (and associated called rights) and loans, and consumer loans. New Residential's investments in operating entities include its mortgage origination and servicing subsidiary, NewRez, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide services that are complementary to the origination and servicing businesses and other portfolios of mortgage related assets. Since inception in 2013, New Residential has a proven track record of performance, growing and protecting the value of its assets while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns and delivering over $3.4 billion in dividends to shareholders. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for federal income tax purposes. New Residential is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm, and headquartered in New York City. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005913/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]