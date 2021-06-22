[October 14, 2020] New Book Aims to Remedy the 90% Failure Rate of Technology StartUp Businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book from a Silicon Valley career marketer shares the secrets of successful tech leaders to help young companies avoid being another failed startup statistic, and successfully find a path to revenue. "This book is a blueprint for the creation of new markets that drive new sales and enterprise valuations." Marketing expert Theresa Marcroft addresses the high failure rate of technology companies with her new book, The Path to Revenue: Secrets of Succssful Tech Leaders. Based on a career in the C-suites of Silicon Valley, Marcroft shares her experiences and "lessons learned" to benefit any leader who wants to build a sustainable company.



In this book she details: the number one reason companies fail

eight ways to increase your firm's chances of success

four strategies to consider as you 'go-to-market'

three "bonus" recommendations to ensure lasting revenue growth

one tactic corporate boards in Silicon Valley can use to help ensure success. The book reveals all that – and more – through compelling real-life stories of Silicon Valley companies who beat the odds and succeeded.

"Most business failures are market-related, or marketing-related, and business failure comes at an enormous price – not only in VC funding, but also in time, energy, emotion, and opportunity cost," stated Marcroft. "It's heartbreaking, and it really doesn't have to be that way." Geoff Moore, author of Crossing the Chasm and Zone to Win says, "The Path to Revenue is packed with wisdom gained from decades of work in Silicon Valley and twelve successful exits. This passionate book captures the importance of building a customer focus into your business and gives eight practical strategies to do that. A must-read for any entrepreneur – sooner, rather than later." CMO Theresa Marcroft has built brands, created new markets, launched companies, and significantly grown revenues and market share. She has led twelve companies toward successful 'exits' -- three IPOs, five successful acquisitions and four firmly on the path to sustainable revenues. A San Jose local, the Business Journal recently named Marcroft a 'Silicon Valley Woman of Influence'. The Path to Revenue: Secrets of Successful Tech Leaders paperback is available now on Amazon: https://amzn.to/2H0tLjH $19.95, 194 pages. ISBN: 978-1-7357534-1-6

Global Press of Silicon Valley publishes game-changing books that impact businesses across the globe.

