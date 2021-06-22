[October 14, 2020] New Healthcare Consumer Survey Shows Continued Rise in Demand for Digital Access and Catalytic Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Kyruus today announced findings from its fourth annual survey of 1,000 healthcare consumers exploring how they learn about, select, and schedule appointments with new providers. The findings, published in the 2020 Patient Access Journey Report, indicate that, while consumers continue to prioritize clinical- and insurance-related factors in provider selection, criteria related to ease and convenience of access are increasingly influential in their decisions. The survey results also suggest that, as care delivery sites and methods continue to expand, healthcare organizations have an opportunity to stand out by offering a connected and consumer-friendly experience across online and offline access channels. For the fourth consecutive year, more than half of respondents reported going online at some point in their search for a new provider. Relatedly, independent research remained the top method for finding new primary care providers and the number two method for finding specialists across all four years. While consumers' main selection criteria stayed consistent, the addition of virtual care-related questions in this year's survey revealed its emergence as a notable new decision factor: over 40% of consumers rated whether a provider offers virtual visits extremely or very important. Consumers reported a similar influence from the ability to book online, which is now the scheduling preference for 43% of respondents, up from 25% in 2017. Additional notable findings include: The majority of consumers continue to research providers online: Almost 60% of consumers consulted the internet in their search, ith 57% of this group saying they conducted a general internet search. Health system websites continue to grow in importance with 45% of consumers who searched online visiting them, up from 38% in 2017. Payer websites ranked third at 40%.

Kyruus conducted the survey of 1,000 consumers, spanning ages 18 to 65 or older, in partnership with Wakefield Research in August 2020. All respondents searched for a healthcare provider for themselves in the last two years and two-thirds of them did so within the prior six months (i.e., during the pandemic).

Kyruus conducted the survey of 1,000 consumers, spanning ages 18 to 65 or older, in partnership with Wakefield Research in August 2020. All respondents searched for a healthcare provider for themselves in the last two years and two-thirds of them did so within the prior six months (i.e., during the pandemic).

To download the full 2020 Patient Access Journey Report, visit: https://www.kyruus.com/2020-patient-access-journey-report

