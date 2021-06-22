TMCnet News
New Study Finds 73% of Employees Fear Return to Workplace Will Compromise Personal Health & Safety
Envoy, maker of the leading workplace technology platform, today released results from its Protecting the Workplace study, which found that 73% of U.S. employees fear a return to the workplace could pose a risk to their personal health and safety. While a majority of employees say they do want to return to the workplace once COVID restrictions are lifted, 75% said they would consider quitting their job if they felt their employers' actions to prevent COVID-19 were inadequate or inappropriate.
As employers grapple with how to provide a safe workplace amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Envoy's latest survey reveals many workers - including those who have already returned to the office - are worried about their employers' ability to keep them safe when returning to a shared office. At the same time, an overwhelming majority -- 94 percent -- say they'd like to go back to the workplace at least part of the time, while continuing some work from home. Other key findings include:
"The data tells us that employees do want to return to the workplace, but they want to come back to one that takes better care of them and puts their health and safety at the forefront," said Larry Gadea, founder and CEO of workplace technology company Envoy. "In order for companies to reopen safely and quickly, they'll need to adopt technologies that create a more dynamic and responsive workplace that meets the needs of its workers, so that employees can return to the office confidently."
About the Survey
The Envoy Return to Work Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 1,000 U.S. full and & part time employees ages 18+ between August 27th and September 1st, 2020, using an email invitation and an online survey. The data was weighted to ensure an accurate representation of full time & part time employees in the U.S., ages 18+.
About Envoy
Envoy's vision is to create a unified, data-driven workplace that removes the mundane and broken systems throughout the office. In a post-coronavirus world, this vision is more important than ever. We're focused on creating tools like Envoy Protect that make the workplace safer, without sacrificing a great experience or privacy. Envoy is used in more than 14,000 offices across 70 countries, including workplaces like Slack, Warby Parker, and Pinterest and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Menlo Ventures (News - Alert), Initialized Capital and others. For more information, please visit www.envoy.com.
