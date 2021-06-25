TMCnet News
New Poll Shows Bipartisan Majority Of Americans Want Congress To Rein In Big Tech
WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of a new national poll released today from American Family Voices and Athena found that more than 70 percent of Americans want Congress to take immediate action to break up Amazon, Google, and Facebook's monopolistic power over the American economy and end the chokehold these companies have over workers and small businesses.
The poll, conducted by Public Policy Polling, underscores growing concerns that the spread of misinformation, hate speech, and propaganda across social media are tempering the support many Americans once had for Big Tech companies. At a time when millions of Americans have lost their jobs and small businesses are closing at an unprecedented rate as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans feel that Big Tech is making problems worse.
The survey's key findings include:
"People know Big Tech monopoly power is bad for us because we see the effects every day," said Athena Director Dania Rajendra. "Our small businesses disappear, racist speech proliferates, and the jobs available to working class communities of color, always dangerous, have become only more so during the pandemic. While the Subcommittee's investigation should end the tech companies' spin and gaslighting, this poll tells Congress that the American public wants them to break up and regulate dangerous monopolies before it's too late for our democracy."
The full poll results and topline memo can be found here.
Last week, the House Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law Subcommittee released a report that found that Amazon, Facebook, and Google leveraged their dominant positions in their respective spheres to drive out competing companies or by buying them up to consolidate market share. Comparing them to the monopolies of the "era of oil barons and railroad tycoons," the report—which came after a 16-month, bipartisan investigation—recommended comprehensive policy reforms and remedies to restore free and fair competition.
The full report can be found here.
SOURCE American Family Voices
