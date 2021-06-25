[October 13, 2020] New UL 489 DIN Rail DC Miniature Circuit Breakers from NOARK Electric

POMONA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOARK Electric is proud to announce the release of new UL 489 branch circuit breakers – the Ex9-Series B1D. These new MCBs are designed to provide branch circuit protection in a variety of DC. They're available in 1- and 2-pole configurations with current ratings up to 63A. The B1D mounts on standard 35mm DIN rail and is offered with either box or ring-tongue terminals. Like all NOARK products, these new MCBs are covered by NOARK's exclusive 5-year limited warranty.



NOARK Electric is a global manufacturer of low-voltage electrical components for industrial manufacturing applications. We specialize in motor controls and protection for original equipment manufacturers. Our mission is to provide customers with the highest quality products at an exceptional value and back them with world-class service and support. Every NOARK product is tested and certified to the highest standards and covered by our exclusive five-year limited warranty.

Source:

NOARK Electric

2188 Pomona Blvd.

Pomona, CA 91768

626.330.7007

na.noark-electric.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-ul-489-din-rail-dc-miniature-circuit-breakers-from-noark-electric-301137091.html SOURCE NOARK Electric

