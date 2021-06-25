[October 13, 2020] New Relic Introduces "Observability for Good" Nonprofit Donation Program

NERD DAYS 1.0 - New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability platform company, today announced "Observability for Good", a new product donation program designed to help NGOs, nonprofits, and charities around the world leverage the benefits of observability in order to advance their missions. As part of the announcement, New Relic introduced a new partnership with Code for America, a non-partisan, non-political nonprofit dedicated to improving how government serves the American public, and how the public improves government. New Relic will provide Code for America's volunteer Brigades around the country free access to New Relic One to support the creation of new apps and services. The announcements were made at New Relic's Nerd Days 1.0 event for its developer community, where Code for America CTO Lou Moore participated in a keynote fireside chat. Mission-driven organizations are under more pressure than ever to deliver their programs through digital channels. Like their for-profit peers, these organizations often have complex software ecosystems they need to manage to ensure the performance of their systems. Observability can help nonprofits visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their entire software stack, so they can pinpoint outages and performance problems and quickly get their systems back up and running in moments. New Relic's Observability for Good program, part of the NewRelic.org Social Responsibility division of the company, includes free access to New Relic One, including one terabyte of data ingest for the Telemetry Data Platform, five standard seats for Full Stack Observability each month, and additional discounts for Applied Intelligence. In addition, NewRelic.org will offer enablement and pro bono support to drive nonprofit success. New Relic partners with TechSoup to verify all global nonprofits for eligibility. "As a values-driven organization, New Relic established NewRelic.org with a mission of creating a more just, equitable, and accessible tech sector," said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic. "I firmly believe in the power of software to improve our world, and am proud to help social impact organizations further advance their missions." "We chose to partner with New Relic because of a core mission we both share: helping engineers and many other people be effective and equitable," said Lou Moore, chief technology officer, Code for America. "Our partnership allows us to gain the benefits of the Observability for Good program and cntinue to build out projects that make government work better for the people we serve."



"With COVID-19 school closures, Quill experienced a huge surge in traffic as schools started using our online tools to help their students improve their writing skills. New Relic One provided our team with clear visibility into our bottlenecks, enabling us to rapidly and effectively scale our platform to support millions of students. As a small engineering team serving millions of students, New Relic has played a critical role in enabling us to achieve our mission of helping low-income students across the United States become strong writers and critical thinkers." -- Peter Gault, executive director, Quill.org About New Relic One

New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software. Engineering teams around the world rely on New Relic One to improve uptime and performance, achieve greater scale and efficiency, and accelerate time to market. It includes everything organizations need to achieve observability: Telemetry Data Platform to collect, visualize, and alert on all types of application and infrastructure data at petabyte scale. It is designed to be the single source of truth for all operational data. Full-Stack Observability to easily analyze and troubleshoot the entire software stack across APM (News - Alert) , infrastructure, logs, and digital customer experience in one connected experience. Applied Intelligence to detect, understand, and resolve incidents faster. To get started with the Observability for Good program, please visit newrelic.org/signup. Learn more about the program in this blog post. Forward Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding benefits and offerings of its "Observability for Good" nonprofit donation program and partnership with Code for America. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. About NewRelic.org NewRelic.org is the social responsibility arm of New Relic (NYSE: NEWR). Through our product donations and discounts, employee volunteerism and giving and community impact partnerships and events, we are committed to creating a more equitable, just and accessible tech sector. NewRelic.org focuses on three key areas of focus: Making the tech sector more diverse, equitable and inclusive, STEAM education and technology enablement and access for the nonprofit sector. For more information about our initiatives, go to www.newrelic.org. About New Relic The world's best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze, and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software. Learn why customers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005366/en/

