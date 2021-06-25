TMCnet News
New 451 Research Report Captures the Impact of Efficiency and Sustainability on Cloud & Service Provider Market
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced findings from a newly commissioned study by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, that captures the impact efficiency and sustainability have on the cloud and service provider business. The recently released report includes insights from a survey of over 800 data centre service providers around the globe about their perspectives on sustainability and the strategic initiatives they are either deploying or may be using in the future. Additionally, it addresses what's required to achieve sustainability measures for colocation providers.
"The report from 451 Research provides a snapshot of the influence efficiency and sustainability has on the colocation market," said Mark Bidinger, President of the Cloud & Service Provider Segment, Schneider Electric. "Multi-tenant data centre operators can use it as a tool to assess gaps in resources and adoption, as well as the risks of not taking action."
For the report Multi-tenant data centres and sustainability: ambitions and reality, 451 Research conducted surveys with IT decision makers who hold functional responsibilities over their data centre sustainability strategies within colocation and wholesale data centres. Respondents were based in countries throughout the world including: the United States, China, India, Australia, France, United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Demark, and more. The companies ranged in size of 10 to 10,000+ employees, and with data centre capacity from under 1MW to more than 150MW.
"Datacentre efficiency and sustainability is already a major topic in the datacentre sector, and our survey shows it is high on the priority list for MTDC service providers worldwide", says Daniel Bizo, senior research analyst with 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Ultimately, expectations from customers, regulators and the public at large will only become more pressing as the effects of climate change become more pronounced. As global datacentre infrastructure grows in response to higher demand for digital services, so does interest in its considerable environmental impact."
Key Report Takeaways about Sustainability
The report shares the level of maturity global colocation providers have with their sustainability strategies. Here are some key takeaways:
Data Centre Power and Cooling Cited as Top Areas for Sustainability Improvement
When it comes to sustainability, the report found several common themes for multi-tenant data centre operators. Two of which are:
Schneider Electric is committed to taking an integrated approach to sustainability that spans our operations, performance, decision-making, and strategy. Click here to learn more about our Sustainability Strategy in Action.
