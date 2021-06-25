TMCnet News
|
New Heritage Capital Announces Investment in Carnegie Dartlet
New Heritage Capital ("Heritage"), a Boston-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce a new investment in Massachusetts-based Carnegie Dartlet (the "Company"), a leading provider of strategic marketing solutions specializing in the higher education market. Carnegie Dartlet offers a comprehensive range of solutions including customized research, creative and content development, digital marketing campaign execution, and lead generation services.
Heritage's investment leaves operating control in the hands of the reinvesting founders while providing them with the desired liquidity and financial flexibility to accelerate future growth.
Carnegie Dartlet traces its roots back to the 1980s when the business began as a print magazine focused on connecting prospective students to higher education institutions. Over the past 30 years, the Company has led the industry's transformation from print to digital marketing. Today, Carnegie is a trusted partner to hundreds of higher education institutions across the country. "We couldn't be more excited to be taking this next step in our story by partnering with Heritage," said Joe Moore, CEO. "It was critical for us to find a partner that shared our vision for the future and could help us execute on our growth plans. In Heritage, we've found that partner."
Nickie Norris, SeniorPartner at Heritage added, "We've been incredibly impressed with Joe and the entire management team at Carnegie Dartlet. By continually evolving and staying abreast of the latest marketing trends, the Company has been able to engrain themselves as an indispensable partner to hundreds of its customers. As higher education institutions continue to evolve, Carnegie Dartlet is uniquely positioned to address their mission-critical digital marketing needs. We're thrilled to be partnering with the Company at this exciting juncture of their evolution."
About Carnegie Dartlet
About New Heritage Capital
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005029/en/
08/05/2010
11/02/2009
Business Development
Date: 06/25/21
Time: 10:00-10:45am
Registration
Date: 6/25/21
Time: 8:00am-1:00pm
How to Strategically Leverage New Connectivity Options
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 4:00-4:45pm