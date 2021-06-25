[October 13, 2020] New Heritage Capital Announces Investment in Carnegie Dartlet

New Heritage Capital ("Heritage"), a Boston-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce a new investment in Massachusetts-based Carnegie Dartlet (the "Company"), a leading provider of strategic marketing solutions specializing in the higher education market. Carnegie Dartlet offers a comprehensive range of solutions including customized research, creative and content development, digital marketing campaign execution, and lead generation services. Heritage's investment leaves operating control in the hands of the reinvesting founders while providing them with the desired liquidity and financial flexibility to accelerate future growth. Carnegie Dartlet traces its roots back to the 1980s when the business began as a print magazine focused on connecting prospective students to higher education institutions. Over the past 30 years, the Company has led the industry's transformation from print to digital marketing. Today, Carnegie is a trusted partner to hundreds of higher education institutions across the country. "We couldn't be more excited to be taking this next step in our story by partnering with Heritage," said Joe Moore, CEO. "It was critical for us to find a partner that shared our vision for the future and could help us execute on our growth plans. In Heritage, we've found that partner." Nickie Norris, SeniorPartner at Heritage added, "We've been incredibly impressed with Joe and the entire management team at Carnegie Dartlet. By continually evolving and staying abreast of the latest marketing trends, the Company has been able to engrain themselves as an indispensable partner to hundreds of its customers. As higher education institutions continue to evolve, Carnegie Dartlet is uniquely positioned to address their mission-critical digital marketing needs. We're thrilled to be partnering with the Company at this exciting juncture of their evolution."



About Carnegie Dartlet

Carnegie Dartlet has been at the forefront of integrated digital marketing and lead generation solutions for higher education institutions for over 30 years. Through its highly customized offering and high-touch approach, Carnegie has earned a reputation for delivering innovative digital marketing solutions to its customers. For more information about Carnegie Dartlet, visit carnegiedartlet.com. About New Heritage Capital

New Heritage Capital is a Boston-based private equity firm with a twenty-year history of partnering with growing, middle market, founder-owned businesses. Through its innovative minority recapitalization and growth equity structures, Heritage helps founders achieve personal liquidity and the capital necessary to spur growth, while at the same time allowing founders to maintain control of their business. With decades of experience managing growth, Heritage gives its partners the strategic, operational, and financial guidance to help its companies reach their growth objectives. To learn more, visit newheritagecapital.com.

