New Visier Report Finds Women Much Less Likely to Succeed Male Executives in Leadership Roles
VANCOUVER, BC and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the recognized leader in people analytics, today announced the findings from its "Visier Insights™: Cracks in the Glass Ceiling" report. Supported by Visier People® benchmark data, with over 10 Million employee records, the report focuses on the movement of men and women into management roles, specifically looking at the gender disparity in hiring, internal movement, and succession planning.
The findings uncover the dynamics of gender replacement during hiring and internal movement, and how these activities contribute to ensuring equitable female representation on leadership teams. In the report, Visier findings reveal that women are much less likely to succeed a male than men are to succeed a female in upper management, despite the fact that females are replacing males at higher rates in lower management levels.
"It's been proven that empowering women to pursue leadership roles sparks greater economic growth, productivity, innovation and trust at organizations across the globe," said Lexy Martin, Head of Research at Visier. "While our findings show some promising progress towards gender equality in the workplace, we need to see a greater increase in women replacing men in leadership roles to truly move the needle. To break the glass ceiling that continues to hinder women's growth, leaders need to approach improvement as they would any business imperative."
Key findings from the report include:
"Shattering the glass ceiling has been a core issue for decades, but it doesn't have to be with the right leadership and approach," said Martin. "Establishing a data-driven plan for improving gender equality in leadership roles and ensuring your CEO is onboard with the improvement agenda is critical. Our report arms organizations with the insights needed to elevate more women on their staff to management roles."
To access the full report, click here. For more information on Visier, visit: http://www.visier.com.
About Visier
Visier's purpose is to help people see the truth and create a better future—now.
Visier was founded to focus on what matters to business people: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results.
Visier delivers fast, clear people insight by using all the available people data—regardless of source. With best-practice expertise built-in, decision-makers can confidently take action. Thanks to our amazing customers, Visier is the market leader in Workforce Analytics with 5,000 customers in 75 countries around the world.
For more information, visit http://www.visier.com.
