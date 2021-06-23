TMCnet News
New Data Reveals Personality Type Faring Best During Pandemic - Introverts or Extraverts
MINNETONKA, Minn., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To explore the mental and emotional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on varying personality types, particularly as it pertains to missed time and milestones with loved ones, Nixplay surveyed 2,000 American adults in late August.
Introverts faring worse than extraverts during pandemic
Contextually, introverts overall appear to be much less likely than extraverts to keep in touch via other methods aside from face-to-face interaction. Throughout the pandemic, introverts were less likely than extraverts to engage in video calls (37% vs. 55%), talk on the phone (73% vs. 83%), or even use social media to communicate with loved ones (51% vs. 63%). Additionally, introverts communicate with both friends (17% vs. 26%) and family (32% vs. 40%) less frequently.
Most notably, introverts aren't taking initiative to interact with their family and friends in new ways. According to the survey, introverts report fewer instances of fun and unique ways that they've kept in touch with loved ones (69% vs. 47%).
Most Americans have missed a milestone; took time with loved ones for granted
Good news: most are turning to productive coping methods
Those turning a negative into a positive report the highest levels of happiness (91%) and lowest levels of loneliness (43%). While 27% of people overall do report turning to substance abuse as a coping mechanism, this group similarly displays lower levels of happiness (83%) and higher levels of loneliness (65%).
Tech is enabling connection during the pandemic
In terms of photo-sharing, 43% of Americans are sharing photos with loved ones multiple times per week or more, with more than one-third noting that they're sharing more photos as a result of the pandemic, primarily digitally, with 60% using social media albums and 51% using online photo albums. 47% report currently using digital photo platforms and wifi-connected photo frames, or have plans to do so in the future (53%).
