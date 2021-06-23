[October 12, 2020] New Light Technologies and Econometrica Team Win New Contracts with the U.S. Census Bureau to Develop Next-Generation Statistical Data Products and Disclosure Avoidance Solutions

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT), a leading provider of cloud, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, geospatial, and scientific consulting services has been awarded new contracts by the U.S. Census Bureau (USCB) to provide a range of research, development, and technical support services for the Research and Methodology Directorate (R&M). NLT, who brings many years of experience building large-scale public statistical data products and who has developed award-winning web-based data visualization and dissemination applications for the bureau, will lead the delivery of contracted services. To provide additional depth of expertise, NLT has partnered with Econometrica Inc., a world-renowned analytics and research consultancy with extensive experience supporting statistical programs across the U.S. federal government and USCB. The team will focus on developing new economic data products and analytical tools for examining labor market activity and business productivity measures over time and implementing state-of-the-art disclosure avoidance solutions including the 2020 Decennial Census Disclosure Avoidance System (DAS) that protects personally identifiable information (PII) in statistical data across the bureau. The team will also provide comprehensive research, programmatic, and IT support for large data computing infrastructures that serve the nation's statistical community including the Federal Research Data Centers (FRDCs). Together, the NLT-Econometrica team of economists, geographers, statisticians, and computer scientists offer an unparalleled breadth of expertise to support the bureau's mission to provide quality data about the nation's people and economy while protecting confidentiality. Rob Pitts, NLT's Program Manager overseeing the team, notes "Our team's integrated services will provide the full range of research, development, and implementation support to enable the bureau to publish important ew economic data and analysis tools for years to come."



About New Light Technologies

New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT), a small business based in Washington DC, is a leading provider of integrated cloud, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, geospatial, and scientific consulting services. NLT offers distinctive capabilities in the development, implementation, and management of cloud-native platforms that enable the collection, integration, modeling, privacy protection, quality assurance, and control, and public release of federal data products and web-based decision support tools and is a recognized leader in integrating these capabilities in support of U.S. Census Bureau (USCB) programs. NLT has developed award-winning analytics applications and pioneered solutions to automate the management of cloud infrastructure, enforce security compliance, and integrate and visualize disparate data. NLT's broad technological and scientific consulting expertise and partnerships (including with Microsoft, AWS, Dell, Redhat, Esri, Fugue, Planet, and others) enable the firm to incorporate best in class technologies and methodologies from across the industry into its solutions for customers. For more information about NLT visit www.newlighttechnologies.com . Media Contact: Rob Pitts, 202-494-2836, 256375@email4pr.com.

About Econometrica Econometrica is a research and management organization committed to providing high-quality, cost-effective economic and analytical services for clients in the private and public sectors. Since its founding in 1998, Econometrica has been involved in complex, high-profile contracts for organizations including the U.S. Census Bureau; U.S. Departments of Homeland Security, Agriculture, Commerce, Education, Energy, Health & Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Justice, Labor, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs; Federal Communications Commission; Export-Import Bank of the United States; and Office of Management and Budget, among others. For more information about Econometrica, visit www.EconometricaInc.com . Media Contact: 256375@email4pr.com. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-light-technologies-and-econometrica-team-win-new-contracts-with-the-us-census-bureau-to-develop-next-generation-statistical-data-products-and-disclosure-avoidance-solutions-301149832.html SOURCE New Light Technologies Inc.

