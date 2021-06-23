TMCnet News
New Limeade Study Reveals Troubling Impact of COVID-19 on the Employee Experience
BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today employee experience software company Limeade released its newest study on employee care, Workplaces in Crisis: Employee Care Missing the Mark. The study revisits the Limeade 2020 Employee Care Report from March, comparing results from before the pandemic with today. The findings reveal how COVID-19 has impacted employee burnout, emotional health, overall well-being and engagement – and how both managers and companies are falling short on showing employees they authentically care.
The results of this survey show an urgent demand for organizations to better care for their employees
"The results of this survey show an urgent demand for organizations to better care for their employees," said Dr. Laura Hamill, Chief People Officer and Chief Science Officer at the Limeade Institute. "Managers are trying to support their teams, but employees aren't feeling the impact, suggesting a lack of bandwidh and training. Meanwhile, those same employees feel stuck in their jobs and women are disproportionately struggling. Organizations should read these findings as a call to action to take a closer look at their employee experience in a time when their people need it most."
The report surveyed 1,000 employees (500 in manager roles and 500 in non-managerial roles) at companies with 500 employees or more.
Key findings include:
Employee burnout has skyrocketed during the pandemic – and managers feel responsible.
Managers are carrying the weight of COVID-19, but their teams are slipping through the cracks.
Male and female managers are living wildly different remote work experiences.
Limeade recently introduced new solution innovations to help organizations address employee well-being, engagement, burnout and more. This includes an enhanced Employee Listening Dashboard, updates to the Limeade Activity Library and expanded support of employee resource groups (ERGs). Available as an integrated platform or individual well-being, engagement and inclusion solutions, Limeade aims to show every employee their company cares
To access the full report, click here. To learn more about how Limeade can help your organization improve its employee experience, visit: https://www.limeade.com/
