[October 08, 2020] New Guidebook from Nucleus Research Concludes that Informatica iPaaS Drives Over 300% ROI for its Customers

Nucleus Research today published ROI Guidebook: Informatica, a new guidebook for companies looking to implement Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS), Informatica's AI-powered, cloud native Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS). Compiled by Nucleus analysts Daniel Elman and Nicholas Grizzell, the guidebook provides clear direction for companies in a variety of industries to best utilize and derive value from Informatica's offerings across data management, data integration, and API and application integration. To better understand the benefits and costs associated with an investment in Informatica iPaaS, Nucleus conducted an in-depth return on investment (ROI) assessment of nine customers using Informatica technology. These customers realized an average ROI of 321 percent over a three-yer period, with an average payback period of four months.



The most commonly experienced benefits of Informatica iPaaS cited in the report include: Automation : Informatica customers are routinely able to simplify and accelerate multi-step processes with integration applications and advanced data management patterns. By using Informatica technology instead of building and maintaining application and data integrations from scratch, customers can focus on other critical business needs and support their ecosystems at a lower total cost and with greater agility, and speed up their time to market.

: Informatica customers are routinely able to simplify and accelerate multi-step processes with integration applications and advanced data management patterns. By using Informatica technology instead of building and maintaining application and data integrations from scratch, customers can focus on other critical business needs and support their ecosystems at a lower total cost and with greater agility, and speed up their time to market. Productivity: Informatica customers across the board saved between 15 and 70 percent (with some exceptional cases experiencing even greater time savings in certain situations) on ETL for cloud data warehousing, analytics, and integration tasks. In particular, customers highlighted the use of Informatica for extracting and merging Salesforce data with other application data for more up-to-date accounting. Additionally, out of the box connectors and capabilities such as transformations, mappings, and mass ingestion mean users do not have to write code or script and can focus resources elsewhere, saving time in development and maintenance. "Through our analysis, we found that companies deploying Informatica iPaaS experienced a range of benefits across a number of different areas," says Elman. "Informatica supports every use case for data integration, and API and application integration and data management projects to not only simplify integration processes for developers, but also enable non-technical but tech-savvy business-level users to build out integrations."

See the full guidebook at: https://nucleusresearch.com/research/single/roi-guidebook-informatica/

