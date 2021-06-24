[October 08, 2020] New Data from Lattice Reveals the Impact of 2020 in Shaping the New World of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading people management platform for businesses with people-first cultures, today released the findings from its first annual State of People Strategy report. This data, sourced from over 1,000 HR leaders from companies in 37 countries, surfaces the direct impacts the events of the past year have had on how companies are reacting today and how they will look to evolve in 2021 and beyond. The State of People Strategy report, from 1000+ HR leaders, surfaces the impact of 2020 and initiatives to move forward. 2020 represented a year of upheaval across our world and workplaces. Remote work, mental health, political affairs, and social advocacy were just a few of the key issues on employees' minds. Through it all, HR teams have had to navigate this new reality while looking for ways to continue to drive employee growth, morale, and collaboration. During uncertain times, visibility into the viewpoints and concerns of People leaders has become critical to understanding the potential impacts on the greater dynamic of empoyee engagement as well as on productivity and culture.



Findings were collected in an effort to offer a transparent view across company sizes and verticals and be used as a reference tool for People leaders as they examine forward-looking strategies and initiatives. Key findings from Lattice's State of People Strategy Report include:

Reshaping Teams: 42% of the companies surveyed plan to reexamine and adjust their remote work policy to give employees the option to work from the office or remotely.

People leaders are looking to take advantage of new remote policies to widening recruitment pools for increased diverse hiring. Surfacing Challenges: Over 60% of HR leaders surveyed say that their biggest challenge this year has been emotional exhaustion for either themself or their team members.

The majority of those surveyed contributed poor mental health as the largest contributor to overall exhaustion. Defining Priorities: The top priorities that People leaders are planning to focus on for the coming year are: Employee engagement, Manager enablement and training, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion programs, and Learning & Development.

Racial justice protests have created a heightened focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion at companies with 67% of respondents saying recent events have inspired them to either start, go beyond the basics, or radically increase their DE&I programs in the next 12 months. To download the full report visit: https://lattice.com/state-of-people-strategy-report-2020 . About Lattice

To download the full report visit: https://lattice.com/state-of-people-strategy-report-2020 .

