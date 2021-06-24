[October 07, 2020] New Research from OpenX and The Harris Poll Reveals Consumer Spending and Marketing Budgets Set to Rebound in Q4 and 2021

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX today released a new study with leading market research company The Harris Poll examining the variety of ways that both consumer behavior and marketing tactics have changed in 2020. From an economic perspective, the report paints a promising picture, and in a year when 54 percent of consumers say they are spending less money, and 61 percent of marketers have cut budget, both groups expect a rebound and return to normal in Q4 and 2021. Despite the pandemic, 58 percent of consumers expect to spend the same amount or more than recent years this holiday season, and nearly half of all marketers plan to add money back into the budget in Q4. Of those marketers that will add money back into the budget, 80 percent say it will be equal to or larger than their budget pre-COVID-19. For 2021, while most consumers say it is too early to tell what they will spend, more than a third already say they will spend more in 2021 than 2020. For marketers, 70 percent expect their 2021 budgets to be larger than their post-COVID 2020 budgets, and 34 percent expect their budgets to be larger than the 2020 budgets pre-COVID-19. Other key findings from the report include: 2020 led to eCommerce growth. Since the onset of COVID-19, 44 percent of consumers have increased their online shopping, and 8 percent of consumers are now making daily online purchases. For marketers, 39 percent say they have added to their e-commerce offerings since the onset of COVID-19, and 74 percent of marketers report their onlinesales are up since COVID-19 began.

John Gentry, CEO, OpenX. "What we found in this report, however, is that marketers have a very good sense of the consumer mindset in today's environment. When consumers cut spending, marketers did the same, and now that consumers are starting to spend more, we're seeing marketing budgets rise as well. 80 percent of marketers say that they are ready to adapt to a second wave of COVID-19 if it happens, showing that as an industry, we are adjusting to the new normal and business is continuing to push forward."

