TMCnet News
|
New Getty Images research shows that climate and sustainability still top concern despite the COVID-19 pandemic
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images has today unveiled new research which shows that climate, and sustainability more broadly, are still key issues for people even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings have been revealed in a second wave of research for Visual GPS, completed in conjunction with global market research firm YouGov.
The updated Visual GPS research reveals that 81% of people globally expect companies to be environmentally aware in all their advertising and communications. Even despite COVID-19, nearly all points on sustainability remained similar, if not higher than from previous data taken before COVID-19:
"It is surprising and heartening that despite the huge change to people's lifestyles and consumer behavior brought about by COVID-19, the environment and sustainability remain as important to people as they ever were," said Dr Rebecca Swift, Global Head of Creative Insights at Getty Images. "While interest in the environment waned in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the environment has become inextricably linked to wellness during the COVID-19 crisis."
Visualizing Sustainability Guidelines
In response to the Visual GPS research, Getty Images has partnered with Climate Visuals, the world's only evidence-backed program for climate change photography, to present Visualizing Sustainability Guidelines. The guidelines below are linked to curaed imagery of example content and give brands and businesses practical recommendations on how to find and use fresh and relevant visual content to communicate their commitment to sustainability and inspire their audiences to action.
"In partnering with Getty Images on these new guidelines, we aim to help brands and businesses take an evidence-based, solutions-focused approach to the climate crisis, visualizing the actions, objects, and ideas that are paving the way to a greener future," said Toby Smith, Senior Program Lead: Visuals & Media at Climate Visuals.
For more information on Visual GPS please visit https://creativeinsights.gettyimages.com/en/trends/sustainability.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-getty-images-research-shows-that-climate-and-sustainability-still-top-concern-despite-the-covid-19-pandemic-301147426.html
SOURCE press.gettyimages.com
09/22/2008
Utilizing Machine Learning to Predict Public Transportation Times
Date: 06/24/21
Time: 3:00-3:45pm
Press Room
Date: 6/25/21
Time: 8:30am-1:00pm
Pilots
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 5:00-5:45pm