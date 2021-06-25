[October 06, 2020] New Training Course Helps Gain Expertise with Jenkins CI/CD

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of a new training course, LFS267 - Jenkins Essentials . LFS267, developed in conjunction with the Continuous Delivery Foundation , is designed for DevOps engineers, Quality Assurance personnel, SREs as well as software developers and architects who want to gain expertise with Jenkins for their continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) activities. Jenkins is an open source automation server that provides hundreds of plugins to support building, deploying and automating any project. Since its inception in 2004, Jenkins continues to be the most popular CI server in the world. In this course, students will learn how to set up Jenkins in a Kubernetes cluster, automate Jenkins installation using IaC concepts, set up a highly available Jenkins server, scale Jenkins infrastructure by leveraging static and dynamic build agents, automate various routine Jenkins tasks using CLI and RestAPI, secure Jenkins jobs by implementing fine-grained security controls, set up effective CI/CD feedback loops, set up complex multi-branch pipelines simulating real-life scenarios, and automate pull request workflow using GitOps principles. These skills will prepare youfor SRE, DevOps, and release engineer roles.



Before enrolling, students should have a basic understanding of Jenkins, Kubernetes and Docker. Those unfamiliar with these projects should first consider enrolling in free training courses from The Linux Foundation including Introduction to Jenkins , Introduction to Cloud Infrastructure Technologies , and Introduction to Kubernetes . The new course was developed by Himanshu Gautam and Deepika Gautam. Himanshu is an author, trainer, speaker, and problem solver with 20+ years of experience in software engineering. He is also an avid reader and a DevOps evangelist focused on creating elegant cloud-native architectures. He has also authored the CI/CD with Jenkins X (LFS268) course. Deepika is an author, speaker, trainer, and DevOps evangelist with almost two decades of experience in the software industry who specializes in implementing DevOps toolchains in multi cloud environments. She has also authored the Introduction to Jenkins (LFS167x) course. They together founded Aplima Inc., a CI/CD solution provider.

The course is available to begin immediately. The $299 course fee provides unlimited access to the course for one year to all content and labs. Interested individuals may enroll here . About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org . About the CD Foundation

The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed. The CDF is a vendor-neutral organization that is establishing best practices of software delivery automation, propelling education and adoption of CD tools, and facilitating cross-pollination across emerging technologies. The CDF is home to many of the fastest-growing projects for CD, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation . The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds. Media Contact:

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

415-420-7880

dbrown@linuxfoundation.org View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-training-course-helps-gain-expertise-with-jenkins-cicd-301145562.html SOURCE The Linux Foundation

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]