TMCnet News
|
New Dell UltraSharp Monitors and Meeting Space Solutions Enhance Productivity and Comfort for Workers Anywhere
ROUND ROCK, Texas, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
News summary
Full story
New displays and meeting systems from Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) help creatives and office professionals work productively and comfortably in hybrid work environments.
According to IDC research, 81% of employees believe monitors with higher resolution, better ergonomics and color improve the overall working experience1. This expanded UltraSharp portfolio features state-of-the art technology, including mini-LED, built-in colorimeter and low blue light reduction screens.
"Technology that helps us do our best work is critical as we adapt to the new hybrid work environment," said Bert Park, senior vice president and general manager, Software & Peripherals Product Group, Dell Technologies. "Our monitors have always been the most desired companion to any PC, and our new line is no different. We're helping customers push productivity to the edge while delivering great performance, style and comfort."
As world's number one monitors brand for seven years running2, Dell offers an end-to-end ecosystem of collaboration tools that can meet the needs of every worker and offers the most EPEAT® Gold registered monitors globally3.
Exceptional color accuracy, contrast and precision for creatives
With the widest DCI-P3 color coverage in a professional monitor at 99.8%4, 4K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 1000, the 32-inch UltraSharp enables precise and uniform color reproduction of film and video content. It is the world's first 31.5-inch professional monitor with a built-in Calman® Powered colorimeter4, giving creators the flexibility of on-demand or scheduled calibration with or without the PC attached.
Enhanced eye comfort and broader screen space for desk-centric professionals
Designed with wellness in mind, the 24-inch UltraSharp monitor has a 16:10 aspect ratio and is Dell's first monitor with ComfortView Plus – a built-in, TÜV Rheinland-certified Hardware Low Blue Light solution that maintains color accuracy on the screen and minimizes blue light emission to optimize eye comfort. The 34-inch UltraSharp Monitor features WQHD resolution, 95% DCI-P3 color coverage and delivers an immersive audiovisual experience with three-sided ultra-thin borders and built-in dual speakers.
Meeting Space Solutions for seamless onsite and remote collaboration
Dell's newest Meeting Space Solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms offers a complete group collaboration ecosystem that includes the OptiPlex 7080 Micro running the Teams Room experience on Windows, Dell Large Format Monitors as well as audio and video peripherals. With proximity detection and one-touch join, employees can start meetings on time while instantly projecting content in the room and to virtual participants.
Plug and play magnetic soundbar
Availability and pricing:
Additional resources
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.
Copyright © 2020 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC, Dell EMC and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.
1 Source: IDC Trends, sponsored by Dell, The Future of Work: Accelerating Innovation with Monitors to Drive Business Outcomes, March 2020
2 Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly PC Monitor Tracker, Q2
3 Based on Dell analysis, October 2020. EPEAT registration varies by product and by country. See www.epeat.net for registration status by country
4 Based on Dell analysis of comparable monitors, June 2020
5 Based on Dell analysis of publicly available specs of comparative attachable monitor soundbars, July 2020
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-dell-ultrasharp-monitors-and-meeting-space-solutions-enhance-productivity-and-comfort-for-workers-anywhere-301146222.html
SOURCE Dell Technologies
02/16/2011
10/06/2010
02/08/2016
Press Room
Date: 6/25/21
Time: 8:30am-1:00pm
5G Architecture
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
Scaling Use Case
Date: 06/24/21
Time: 5:00-5:45pm