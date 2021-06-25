[October 06, 2020] New Amwell Research Finds Telehealth Use Will Accelerate Post-Pandemic

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a national telehealth leader, today released the results of its annual Physician and Consumer Survey. The results show physicians and consumers expect to use telehealth more often following COVID-19 than they did before the pandemic. Telehealth usage is up considerably in 2020, with 22% of consumers and 80% of physicians having a virtual visit this year, up from 8% and 22%, respectively, in 2019. This adoption is largely driven by a shift to scheduled visits across all specialties, whereas prior to COVID-19 the majority of visits were for on-demand urgent care. "We've long believed that patients want to see, and gain the most value from seeing, their own doctors versus any doctor when it comes to telehealth. The trends underscored by this survey indicate that indeed providers and consumers alike want to use telehealth for primary care, chronic care management, and specialty care of all kinds. This shift suggests the beginning of a rapid transition to a hybrid care model that combines both virtual and physical care settings. This is a welcome sea change that will enhance the overall care experience," said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO, Amwell. "Furthermore, this survey reinforces the staying power of telehealth post-pandemic and calls upon the broader healthcare ecosystem to cement and sustain the hybrid healthcare model." Key findings from the survey include: Shift Toward Scheduled Visits : The shift toward scheduled visits and specialty care is one of the most pronounced trends in telehealth usage during COVID-19. During the pandemic, patients were far more likely to use telehealth for scheduled visits, especially with providers they already knew. Just 21% of consumers who reported having a virtual visit had an on-demand urgent care visit in 2020. By contrast, 54% had a scheduled visit with their primary care physician.

Rapid Expansion of Virtual Specialty Care : In 2020, 42% of consumers who reported having a virtual visit had a scheduled visit with a specialist they already knew, and another 13% had a virtual visit with a new specialist. Pulmonologists, cardiologists, surgeons, and many other specialists reported a sharp increase in telehealth adoption compared to 2019. The willingness of specialists to use telehealth also increased across the board in 2020, doubling for several high-volume specialties including radiology, cardiology, and surgery.

Expanded Willingness to Use Telehealth : The number of consumers who've had a virtual visit has nearly triped since last year. What's more, 59% of consumers who've had a video visit had their first one during the pandemic, and 91% of patients reported being "very" or "somewhat" satisfied with the visit. Among providers, the percentage of those who have used telehealth nearly quadrupled since last year, and 84% said they were "very" or "somewhat" satisfied with one or more telehealth platforms. 96% of physicians said they were willing to use telehealth, with a sizable majority saying they'd be willing to use it for prescription renewals (94%), regular chronic care management check-ins (93%), and follow-up visits after surgery or hospital stays (71%).

Barriers to Adoption Still Remain: While many of the barriers to telehealth adoption have attenuated due to the pandemic, others have emerged and proven more persistent. During COVID-19, physicians most frequently cited technology challenges as a barrier to telehealth adoption at their organization (72%), followed by uncertainty around reimbursement (64%) and questions about clinical appropriateness (58%).



Joe Miles , Managing Director, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Google Cloud. "With the Amwell and Google Cloud partnership, we are redefining the patient visit from an experience and effectiveness perspective by expanding access to virtual care while improving patient and clinician experiences with new, differentiated healthcare solutions across the continuum of care." Amwell commissioned Dynata to conduct an online study among more than 2,000 adults, and commissioned M3 Global Consulting to conduct an online survey of 600 physicians—300 primary care physicians and 300 specialists—to measure consumer and physician perceptions and usage of telehealth. Both surveys were fielded in June 2020.

To view the full 2020 Physician and Consumer Survey and Whitepaper visit: https://business.amwell.com/resources/from-virtual-care-to-hybrid-care-covid-19-and-the-future-of-healthcare/ About Amwell

Amwell is a leading telehealth platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all telehealth needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers telehealth solutions for over 2,000 hospitals and 55 health plan partners with over 36,000 employers, covering over 80 million lives. For more information please visit https://business.amwell.com/. American Well, Amwell, and The Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. Forward-Looking Statements

