TMCnet News
|
New Amwell Research Finds Telehealth Use Will Accelerate Post-Pandemic
BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a national telehealth leader, today released the results of its annual Physician and Consumer Survey. The results show physicians and consumers expect to use telehealth more often following COVID-19 than they did before the pandemic. Telehealth usage is up considerably in 2020, with 22% of consumers and 80% of physicians having a virtual visit this year, up from 8% and 22%, respectively, in 2019. This adoption is largely driven by a shift to scheduled visits across all specialties, whereas prior to COVID-19 the majority of visits were for on-demand urgent care.
"We've long believed that patients want to see, and gain the most value from seeing, their own doctors versus any doctor when it comes to telehealth. The trends underscored by this survey indicate that indeed providers and consumers alike want to use telehealth for primary care, chronic care management, and specialty care of all kinds. This shift suggests the beginning of a rapid transition to a hybrid care model that combines both virtual and physical care settings. This is a welcome sea change that will enhance the overall care experience," said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO, Amwell. "Furthermore, this survey reinforces the staying power of telehealth post-pandemic and calls upon the broader healthcare ecosystem to cement and sustain the hybrid healthcare model."
Key findings from the survey include:
Amwell commissioned Dynata to conduct an online study among more than 2,000 adults, and commissioned M3 Global Consulting to conduct an online survey of 600 physicians—300 primary care physicians and 300 specialists—to measure consumer and physician perceptions and usage of telehealth. Both surveys were fielded in June 2020.
To view the full 2020 Physician and Consumer Survey and Whitepaper visit: https://business.amwell.com/resources/from-virtual-care-to-hybrid-care-covid-19-and-the-future-of-healthcare/
About Amwell
American Well, Amwell, and The Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: weak growth and increased volatility in the telehealth market; inability to adapt to rapid technological changes; increased competition from existing and potential new participants in the healthcare industry; changes in healthcare laws, regulations or trends and our ability to operate in the heavily regulated healthcare industry; our ability to comply with federal and state privacy regulations; the significant liability that could result from a cybersecurity breach; and other factors described under 'Risk Factors' in the prospectus for our IPO filed with the SEC. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.amwell.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Media Contact:
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-amwell-research-finds-telehealth-use-will-accelerate-post-pandemic-301146588.html
SOURCE Amwell
02/16/2011
10/06/2010
02/08/2016
Press Room
Date: 6/25/21
Time: 8:30am-1:00pm
5G Architecture
Date: 06/22/21
Time: 2:00-2:45pm
Scaling Use Case
Date: 06/24/21
Time: 5:00-5:45pm